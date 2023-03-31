3 Big Things Today, March 31, 2023

1. Wheat Falls, Soybeans Rise Ahead of USDA Reports

Wheat futures were lower, soybeans were modestly higher and corn was little changed ahead of today's prospective plantings and grain stocks reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Analysts are expecting the USDA to forecast corn area at 90.9 million acres, which if realized would be up from 88.6 million a year earlier, and soybean area at 88.2 million acres, up from 87.5 million, according to a Reuters poll.

Wheat area likely will be seen at 48.8 million acres, up from 45.7 million last year, the survey said.

The USDA last month projected corn area at 91 million acres, soybean sowing on 87.5 million acres and wheat plantings at 49.5 million acres.

The government also will release its quarterly grain stocks report today, which is forecast to show inventories of corn, soybeans and wheat all down from the same point in 2022.

Analysts polled by Reuters are expecting March 1 corn stocks at 7.47 billion bushels, soybean inventories at 1.74 billion bushels and wheat stockpiles at 934 million bushels.

That compares with year-earlier inventories of 7.76 billion bushels for corn, 1.93 billion bushels for beans and 1.03 billion bushels for wheat, USDA data show.

Wheat futures for May delivery fell 3 3/4¢ to $6.88 ½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures lost 3 1/4¢ to $8.68 ¼ a bushel.

Soybean futures for May delivery were up 3¢ to $14.77 ½ a bushel. Soybean meal dropped $2.50 to $457.40 a short ton and soy oil added 0.31¢ to 54.68¢ a pound.

Corn futures rose 1 1/2¢ to $6.51 a bushel.

**

2. Weekly Corn Sales to Overseas Buyers Decline, USDA Says

**

Export sales of corn dropped week-to-week while soybean sales improved, according to data from the USDA.

Corn sales to overseas buyers fell 67% to 1.04 million metric tons from the previous week, the agency said in a report. That's also down 34% from the prior four-week average.

China was the big buyer at 709,200 metric tons, followed by Japan at 162,900 tons and Colombia at 122,400 tons. Mexico bought 103,100 tons of U.S. corn and Costa Rica was in for 53,000 tons.

The total would've been higher but an unnamed country canceled orders for 231,000 metric tons.

Exports for the week fell 52% to 668,200 tons, the government said.

Soybean sales jumped to 348,200 metric tons, more than double the 152,500 tons a week prior, the USDA said.

China bought 153,000 metric tons from U.S. supplies, the Netherlands purchased 69,100 tons, Indonesia was in for 67,000 tons, Germany took 65,000 tons and Egypt bought 64,900 tons.

An unknown destination nixed shipments of 212,900 tons, the agency said.

Exports for the week also rose, surging 63% week-to-week to 1.04 million metric tons.

Wheat sales rose 21% to 151,700 metric tons, but that was a 40% decline from the prior four-week average, the USDA said.

Mexico purchased 67,300 metric tons, the Philippines took 34,400 tons, Colombia was in for 13,400 tons and Indonesia and the Dominican Republic each bought 10,000 tons of U.S. wheat, the government said.

An unnamed country canceled cargoes of 10,200 tons.

Exports rose 4% week-to-week to 377,500 metric tons, the USDA said in its report.

**

3. Blizzards Expected in Northern U.S., Southern Plains Remain Dry

Weather maps are lit up this morning with blizzards in the northern U.S., extremely dry weather in the southern Plains and high winds in much of the central and eastern Corn Belt, according to the National Weather Service.

Blizzard warnings are in effect for much of South Dakota and western Minnesota while winter-storm warnings have been issued in surrounding states.

As much as 3 to 8 inches of snow are expected in parts of central and eastern South Dakota along with "significant icing," the agency said in a report early this morning. Wind gusts will reach 55 miles an hour.

Ice-storm warnings also are in effect until 4 p.m. in parts of the state, the NWS said.

"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice," the agency said. "Travel could be nearly impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility."

In the southern Plains, meanwhile, red-flag and high-wind warnings have been issued as tinderbox-like conditions abound.

Winds in parts of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles will be sustained from 30 to 39 miles an hour with gusts of up to 55 miles an hour this weekend, the NWS said.

Relative humidity will drop as low as 5% today and remain low at 10% tomorrow, the agency said.

Wind advisories also have been issued for a large portion of the central U.S. from Nebraska south into Louisiana and east into the Mid-Atlantic, NWS maps show.

In northern Indiana and southern Michigan, winds will gust up to 50 miles an hour starting early tomorrow morning, the agency said. Loose objects may blow away and tree limbs could come down due to the strong winds.