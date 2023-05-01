3 Big Things Today, May 1, 2023

1. Wheat Futures Decline in Overnight Trading

Wheat futures were lower in overnight trading amid improving conditions in U.S. growing areas.

As much as six times the normal amount of rain has fallen in parts of southeastern Colorado, southwestern Kansas and areas in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles in the past two weeks, according to data from the National Weather Service's precipitation page.

About 26% of the U.S. winter-wheat crop was in good or excellent condition at the start of last week, the Department of Agriculture said. That was down a percentage point from both the previous week and during the same week last year.

Eighteen percent of the crop was headed as of April 23, up from 10% a week earlier and the prior five-year average of 14%, the government said.

The USDA is scheduled to release an updated report on crop conditions this afternoon.

Soybeans were modestly higher in overnight trading after last week's export sales report showed improved weekly demand for U.S. supplies.

Sales surged to 311,300 metric tons, up from 100,100 tons the previous week and 38% from the prior five-year average, the USDA said in a report.

Corn futures were little changed with prices pressured by two cancelations of orders for U.S. grain. China canceled orders of 233,000 metric tons and 327,000 metric tons, the government said last week.

Wheat for July delivery dropped 7¢ to $6.26 ¾ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures were down 9 3/4¢ to $7.66 ½ a bushel.

Soybean futures for July delivery rose 3¢ to $14.22 ½ a bushel. Soymeal was up 40¢ to $432.80 a short ton while soybean oil fell 0.38¢ to 51.29¢ a pound.

Corn futures for July delivery were down 1/4¢ to $5.84 ½ a bushel.

2. Speculators Become Bearish on Corn, Reduce Bullish Bets on Beans

Investors turned bearish on corn last week while reducing their net-long positions, or bets on higher prices, in soybeans, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Speculators held a net-short position, or bets on lower prices, of 10,059 futures contracts in corn in the seven days that ended on April 25, the CFTC said in a report.

That's a shift from a net-long position of 57,699 contracts a week earlier, and the first time in a month investors have been bearish on corn.

In soybeans, money managers lowered their net-long positions to 87,132 futures contracts from 135,630 contracts the previous week, the government said.

In wheat, investors raised their net-shorts in soft-red winter futures to 114,163 contracts last week, up from 105,286 a week earlier.

Speculators were less bullish on hard-red winter contracts as well, lowering their net-longs to 6,586 contracts from 9,674 seven days earlier, the CFTC said in its report.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows trader positions in futures markets.

The report provides positions held by commercial traders, or those using futures to hedge their physical assets; noncommercial traders, or money managers (also called large speculators); and nonreportables, or small speculators.

A net-long position indicates more traders are betting on higher prices, while a net-short position means more are betting futures will decline.

3. Dry Weather Forecast For Northern Half of Minnesota

Dry weather is expected in parts of northern Minnesota this afternoon and evening amid strong winds and low humidity, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds in the northern half of the state are expected to be sustained from 15 to 25 miles an hour with gusts of up to 35 miles in the forecast, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Relative humidity will drop as low as 20%.

"Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and become difficult to control," the agency said.

In the southern Plains, meanwhile, isolated thunderstorms may form over the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles today and tonight. Severe weather isn't expected, the NWS said.

More storms are likely in the region Tuesday through Thursday afternoon, the agency said.