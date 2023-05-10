3 Big Things Today, May 10, 2023

1. Grains, Soybeans Lower in Overnight Trading

Grain and soybean futures declined in overnight trading as rain is forecast for much of the western Corn Belt this week.

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for the next 24 hours for a large chunk of land stretching from Texas through North Dakota, according to maps from the National Weather Service.

The precipitation is expected to reach much of Iowa, almost all of Minnesota and northern Wisconsin, the NWS maps show.

Showers gradually fill in across much of the Midwest and Delta from Thursday through the weekend, with focus slowly shifting east, Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients.

Rainfall will narrow moisture deficits and aid germination, CWG said.

Still, little or no rain has fallen in parts of the southern Plains where hard red winter wheat is growing in the past seven days.

Much of Kansas, the biggest producer of winter wheat in the U.S., has been dry the past week, as has northern Oklahoma. Only parts of the Texas panhandle have seen ample rainfall, the NWS said.

Corn futures for July delivery dropped 5 cents to $5.91 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery fell 7 cents to $6.36½ a bushel, while Kansas City futures lost 11¼ cents to $8.45 a bushel.

Soybean futures for July delivery were down 9 cents to $14.05¼ a bushel. Soymeal fell $2.10 to $416.90 a short ton while soybean oil lost 0.48 cents to 52.56 cents a pound.

**

2. Inspections of Vessels Carrying Ag Products From Ukraine Resume

**

Inspections of agricultural products coming out of Ukraine were again being inspected, though dozens of vessels were waiting to be assessed as of this morning, according to data from the United Nations.

Three ships were inspected yesterday and four more were assessed so far today as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the agreement that's keeping grain and other ag products coming out of Ukraine, the UN said.

Spain was the main destination with five of the vessels headed to the European country carrying varying amounts of corn, barley, and wheat. One ship is headed to Lebanon carrying wheat and one is going to China with a cargo of sunflower meal, the organization said.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative that was originally implemented at the start of August and renewed in November is set to expire in just over a week. Negotiators from Ukraine, Russia, the United Nations, and Turkey have been working to hammer out an extension.

Russia has complained that western countries and the United Nations haven't assisted with easing restrictions on exports of its own agricultural products, including fertilizers.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press conference that Russia has again stopped ships from entering Ukrainian waters to load grain. Russia also has been accused of slowing or halting inspections of vessels, a requirement before they're allowed to sail to their final destinations.

"In recent days, Russia has once again returned to blocking ships from sailing to Ukraine's ports to pick up the grain," he said, "a cynical action that directly results in less food getting to global markets and to human beings in Africa, the Middle East, and around the world who need that food."

Blinken recognized negotiators with the UN and Turkey for their "tireless" efforts to secure an extension of the agreement.

"The world shouldn't need to remind Moscow every few weeks to stop using people's hunger as a weapon in their war against Ukraine," he said.

Almost 30 million metric tons of ag products have been shipped from Ukrainian ports under the Black Sea Grain Initiative since Aug. 1, United Nations data shows.

**

3. Storms Expected in Nebraska, Iowa Through Sunday

Strong storms are expected late tonight in parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa with another round of severe weather possible into the weekend, the National Weather Service said in a report early this morning.

Gusty winds and hail are the main risks at this time, the NWS said.

"Another round of severe storms may develop Friday afternoon into evening with all hazards possible," the agency said.

In central and eastern Iowa, meanwhile, thunderstorms are likely Thursday through Sunday with some turning severe on Friday and Saturday.

Flooding continues on the Mississippi River along the Iowa-Illinois border, the NWS said. At Keokuk, Iowa, the river is at 16.6 feet overnight. Anything above 16 feet affects low-lying buildings in rural areas and possibly railroad tracks, the agency said.