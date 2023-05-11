3 Big Things Today, May 11, 2023

1. Wheat Futures Lower in Overnight Trading

Wheat futures were lower in overnight trading on ample global supplies while corn and beans were down on planting pressure.

European Union wheat exports since the beginning of July were at 26.5 million metric tons on May 7, an 11% year-over-year increase, the European Commission said in a report.

Russian wheat exports are forecast to reach a record this year and oilseed shipments also are expanding, according to a report this week from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"Despite the Russian government's claims of export challenges, Russia's grain and oilseed exports have thrived during the current marketing year with ample supplies and competitive prices," USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service said.

Export volumes may increase further, but Moscow has added export taxes and other trade-restricting measures, the report said.

Russia has complained ahead of and during negotiations to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the agreement that's kept agricultural products flowing out of Ukraine, that its own exports have suffered due to restrictions imposed after it attacked Ukraine in February 2022.

Negotiators from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations continue to work to hammer out an extension of the initiative, which started at the beginning of August and was extended in November.

Also weighing on prices is rainy weather in much of Kansas, the biggest producer of winter wheat in the U.S., that's giving crops in some counties a much-needed drink of water.

Corn and soybean futures declined as planting in the U.S. rolls on.

About 49% of the corn crop was in the ground at the start of the week, up from 26% a week earlier, USDA said. Twelve percent had emerged from the ground, up from 6% the previous week.

Soybean sowing was up to 35% complete versus 19% the week prior. Nine percent had emerged, the government said.

Wheat for July delivery fell 5½ cents to $6.35¾ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures lost 5½ cents to $8.49 ¾ a bushel.

Corn futures for July delivery dropped 2½ cents to $5.91½ a bushel.

Soybean futures for July delivery were down 71⁄ 4 cents to $13.96¾ a bushel. Soymeal rose 30 cents to $419.80 a short ton, while soybean oil lost 0.44 cents to 51.61 cents a pound.

**

2. Ethanol Output, Inventories Decline Week-to-Week

**

Ethanol output fell to the lowest level in almost a month while inventories continued their slide, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Production of the biofuel declined to an average of 965,000 barrels a day in the week through May 5, the EIA said in a report.

That's down from 976,000 barrels the previous week and the lowest since the seven days that ended on April 7.

In the Midwest, by far the biggest producer, output dropped to 912,000 barrels a day, on average, from 922,000 barrels the previous week, the government said.

Rocky Mountain output fell to an average of 11,000 barrels a day from 14,000 a week earlier.

That was the entirety of the declines for the week as East Coast production was unchanged at 12,000 barrels per day and Gulf Coast output remained at 24,000 barrels a day. Both were steady for a third consecutive week.

West Coast output was the outlier, rising to an average of 5,000 barrels per day from 4,000 the previous week, the agency said.

Ethanol inventories in the week through May 5 dropped to 23.291 million barrels. That's down from 23.363 million barrels a week earlier and the lowest level since Dec. 2, the EIA said in its report.

**

3. Flood Warnings, Watches Issued in Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska

Flood warnings and watches have been issued for parts of northeastern Colorado, parts of northwestern Kansas, and western Nebraska amid strong storms, the National Weather Service said in a report early this morning.

Flood warnings are in effect until 10 a.m. in northwestern Kansas where flooding is imminent or already underway, the NWS said.

"Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable," the agency said. "Expect many areas of slow-moving or standing water."

Severe thunderstorms are likely across much of west-central and southwestern Kansas today with some producing damaging winds, hail and possibly tornadoes, the NWS said.

In central Arkansas, meanwhile, flash-flood warnings are in effect this morning where 2 to 4 inches of rain have already fallen and another 2 to 3 inches are possible.

Little Rock and surrounding areas likely will see heavy rainfall through the early morning hours, the NWS said.