3 Big Things Today, May 15, 2023

1. Grain, Soybean Futures Higher in Overnight Trading

Grains and soybeans were higher in overnight trading after an official from Ukraine said no more talks are scheduled ahead of the expiration date of the Black Sea Grain Initiative that allows agricultural products to flow from the war-torn country.

The agreement, which was originally implemented at the beginning of August and renewed in November, is set to expire on Thursday.

Negotiators from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations met last week to discuss again extending the agreement, but no deal was reached.

Wheat prices were given a boost after the U.S. Department of Agriculture last week forecast all-wheat production for the 2023/2024 marketing year that starts on June 1 at 1.659 billion bushels, which if realized would be up slightly from the previous year's 1.65 billion bushels.

Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting USDA to forecast production at 1.789 billion bushels.

Capping prices for corn and soybeans, however, were projections for inventories that topped analyst expectations.

Corn stocks at the end of the marketing year on Aug. 31 were pegged by USDA at 1.417 billion bushels, which would be up from the 1.342 billion in storage at the end of the previous year and well ahead of analysts' forecasts for 1.36 billion bushels.

Soybean inventories will rise to 215 million bushels from 210 million a year earlier and ahead of the consensus for 212 million bushels.

Wheat for July delivery jumped 15¾ cents to $6.50¾ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures added 26¾ cents to $9.03¾ a bushel.

Corn futures for July delivery rose 4¾ cents to $5.91 a bushel.

Soybean futures for July delivery were up 11¼ cents to $14.01¼ a bushel. Soymeal gained $6.30 to $439.20 a short ton while soybean oil fell 0.1 cent to 49.42 cents a pound.

2. Investors Less Bearish on Corn, Less Bullish on Beans

Speculators were less bearish on corn but also less bullish on soybeans last week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Investors held a net-short position, or bets on lower prices, in corn of 104,505 futures contracts in the seven days that ended on May 9, the CFTC said in a report.

That's down from 111,784 contracts a week earlier.

In soybeans, hedge funds and other large investors held a net-long position, or bets on higher prices of 49,763 contracts, down from 54,990 contracts a week earlier, the government said.

Money managers were again bullish on hard red winter wheat, holding a net-long position of 5,912 contracts last week versus a net-short position of 6,470 contracts seven days earlier.

Speculators held a net-short position of 119,649 soft red winter wheat contracts as of May 9, down from an even bigger bearish position of 127,856 contracts the previous week, the CFTC said in its report.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows trader positions in futures markets.

The report provides positions held by commercial traders, or those using futures to hedge their physical assets; noncommercial traders, or money managers (also called large speculators); and nonreportables, or small speculators.

A net-long position indicates more traders are betting on higher prices, while a net-short position means more are betting futures will decline.

3. Rainfall Forecast For Northern Missouri, Eastern Kansas

Rain is expected in parts of northern Missouri and eastern Kansas today, according to the National Weather Service.

Some severe storms are anticipated with winds gusting as high as 60 mph today, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Localized flooding is expected.

Flood watches have been issued for much of central Oklahoma through early afternoon as runoff is possible after rainfall in the region, the NWS said.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the agency said.