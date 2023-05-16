3 Big Things Today, May 16, 2023

1. Grains, Soybeans Lower in Overnight Trading

Grain and soybean futures were lower in overnight trading as planting in the U.S. rolls on.

About 65% of the corn crop was planted at the start of the week, up from 49% a week earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report yesterday. That's also well ahead of the prior five-year average of 59%.

Thirty percent of the crop had emerged versus 12% the previous week and the 25% average, the agency said.

Some 49% of soybeans were in the ground as of Sunday, up from 35% last week and the average of 36%, the USDA said. Twenty percent had emerged, up from 9% a week earlier and the average of 11%.

Spring-wheat sowing was more of a mixed bag with 40% planted, up from 24% the week prior but behind the 57% that's normally in the ground at this point in the season, government data show.

Thirteen percent had emerged at the start of the week, up from 5% the previous week but behind the 23% average.

Traders also are keeping an eye on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the agreement that allows agricultural products to be exported from Ukraine, which is set to expire on Thursday.

United Nations officials said negotiations will continue to extend the agreement, which was originally implemented at the start of August and was renewed in November.

A Ukrainian official said on Monday that no more talks were planned concerning the initiative.

Corn futures for July delivery fell 3 1/4 to $5.89 ¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery lost 4 1/2¢ to $6.56 ¼ a bushel, while Kansas City futures declined 6 1/2¢ to $8.91 ¾ a bushel.

Soybean futures for July delivery were down 5 1/4¢ to $13.95 ½ a bushel. Soymeal dropped $1.60 to $429.30 a short ton while soybean oil fell 0.57¢ to 49.12¢ a pound.

2. Weekly Corn and Wheat Export Inspections Improve

Inspections of corn and wheat for overseas delivery rose week-to-week while soybean assessments declined, according to data from the USDA.

Corn inspections in the week that ended on May 11 were reported at 1.17 million metric tons, the agency said.

That's up from 974,450 metric tons the previous week and the 1.06 million tons that were examined for export during the same week a year earlier.

Wheat assessments were reported at 242,269 metric tons, up from 214,538 tons a week earlier, but still behind the 348,937 tons inspected at the same point last year, the government said.

Soybean inspections were lower, falling to 147,897 metric tons from 397,791 tons the week prior and well behind the 804,142 tons examined for offshore delivery in the same week in 2022.

Since the start of the marketing year on Sept. 1, the USDA has examined 26.1 million metric tons of corn for export, down from the 39.1 million tons assessed during the same timeframe a year earlier, the USDA said.

Soybean assessments since the beginning of September stand at 48 million metric tons, down from the 48.6 million tons inspected in the same period last year.

Wheat inspections since the start of the grain's marketing year on June 1 are now at 18.7 million metric tons, just behind the prior year's 19.4 million tons, the USDA said in its report.

3. Flood Watches in Effect in Parts of Missouri, Illinois

Flood watches and warnings have been issued for parts of southeastern Missouri and counties in southwestern Illinois, according to National Weather Service maps.

Heavy rains have fallen in the area with another inch or two expected this morning.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding or rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the NWS said in a report early this morning. "Low-water crossings may be flooded."

It's the opposite problem in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin where "near-critical fire weather" is an issue.

Strong winds and low relative humidity will be an issue in much of northern Minnesota today before moving into northern Wisconsin tomorrow, the NWS said.