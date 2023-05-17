3 Big Things Today, May 17, 2023

1. Corn, Soybean Futures Down Overnight

Corn and soybeans were lower in overnight trading amid ample rain in much of the U.S. Corn Belt.

Wheat futures were mixed.

As much as six times the normal amount of rain has fallen in the past week in a large swath of land stretching from northeastern Montana south into the Texas panhandle and east into southern Minnesota.

Still, parts of northern Minnesota, much of Wisconsin and central and southern Iowa have seen little rain in the past seven days.

About 65% of the U.S. corn crop was planted at the start of the week, up from 49% a week earlier, and 30% had emerged from the ground, up from 12%, the Department of Agriculture said in a report this week.

Some 49% of soybeans were sown as of Sunday, up from 35% the previous week. Twenty percent had emerged, up from only 9% seven days earlier, the USDA said.

Traders also are keeping an eye on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the agreement that allows agricultural products to be exported from Ukraine, which is set to expire on Thursday.

Corn futures for July delivery fell 10 1/4¢ to $5.71 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Soybean futures for July delivery were down 8 3/4¢ to $13.55 ¼ a bushel. Soymeal dropped 60¢ to $426.30 a short ton while soybean oil fell 0.13¢ to 47.32¢ a pound.

Wheat for July delivery lost 3 1/2¢ to $6.44 a bushel, while Kansas City futures jumped 9¢ to $9.04 ¼ a bushel.

2. Black Sea Grain Initiative Set to Expire, Negotiations Continue

****

The Black Sea Grain Initiative that's been keeping agricultural products flowing out of Ukraine is set to end tomorrow as the last vessel sailing under the agreement left the port in Chornomorsk today.

The deal was originally implemented at the beginning of August after negotiators from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations hammered out a deal that would allow grain and other farm products out of Ukraine, which has been under attack by Russia since February 2022.

Since Aug. 1, roughly 30 million metric tons of agricultural products have left Ukraine, according to the UN.

The last ship scheduled to sail under the agreement -- the DSM Capella hauling 30,000 metric tons of corn to Turkey -- departed Chornomorsk today. Only one ship has sailed in each of the past two days, according to UN data.

Negotiators will continue beyond tomorrow even if a deal isn't signed, officials from Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey have said.

Russia has accused the UN and the west of failing to hold up its end of the deal, saying enough has not been done to ensure exports of its own agricultural items.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin official, said Moscow will inform reporters when an "appropriate decision" is made concerning an extension. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Russia will not change its position on western countries' compliance with the agreement, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

The UN and western countries, meanwhile, have accused Russia of intentionally hindering shipments by blocking routes in and out of Ukrainian ports and delaying inspections of vessels.

**

3. Thunderstorms Expected Today in Southern Plains

Severe thunderstorms are forecast this afternoon into the evening in parts of the U.S. southern Plains where hard-red winter wheat is growing, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms are expected in the western two-thirds of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

"While there could be some early morning storms in the north to northeast, the main threat for severe storms will start in the late afternoon across the west and central areas," the agency said. "Damaging winds will be the main threat. Some small hail and localized flash flooding due to heavy rain are also possible."

The storms likely will continue into Thursday when large hail and damaging winds are forecast.

Flooding continues on the Mississippi River along the Iowa and Illinois border, NWS maps show. Eastern Iowa and northern Illinois likely will see showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night into Friday morning, the agency said.