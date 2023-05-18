3 Big Things Today, May 18, 2023

1. Grain, Soybean Futures Drop in Overnight Trading

Grain futures plunged in overnight trading and soybeans were lower after the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the agreement that's keeping agricultural products flowing out of Ukraine, was renewed for two months.

The agreement was set to expire today, but negotiators from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations hammered out an extension into mid-July.

The initiative, which was designed to help stem global food shortages, was originally brokered last July and implemented at the beginning of August. It was renewed in November and again in March.

More than 30 million metric tons of grains and other ag products have been shipped from war-torn Ukraine, which has been under siege by Russian forces since February 2022, according to data from the United Nations.

About 57% of the shipments have been sent to developing countries, though only 19% has gone to lower-middle income or low-income countries, the UN said.

"I welcome this decision. The continuation is good news for the world," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement. "Outstanding issues remain. But representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and the United Nations will keep discussing them."

Wheat prices faced further pressure overnight as precipitation is expected in much of the southern Plains where hard-red winter varieties are growing.

Six times the normal amount of rain has fallen in parts of eastern Colorado and western Kansas in the past week, according to the National Weather Service's precipitation page. Parts of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles also have seen precipitation in the past seven days.

Wheat for July delivery dropped 12 1/2¢ to $6.13 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures lost 22 1/4¢ to $8.63 ¼ a bushel.

Corn futures fell 6 1/2¢ to $5.55 a bushel.

Soybean futures for July delivery were down 3 1/2¢ to $13.33 ½ a bushel. Soymeal dropped $4.50 to $420.80 a short ton while soybean oil rose 0.18¢ to 46.61¢ a pound.

2. Ethanol Production Rises to Highest in a Month

Ethanol output last week rose to the highest level in almost a month, while inventories continued to decline, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Production of the biofuel increased to 978,000 barrels a day, on average, in the week that ended on May 12, the EIA said in a report.

That's up from 965,000 barrels a day the previous week and the highest level since the seven days that ended on April 14.

In the Midwest, by far the biggest producing region, output averaged 932,000 barrels per day, up from 912,000 barrels the previous week, the agency said.

East Coast production increased to an average of 13,000 barrels a day, up from 12,000 barrels a week earlier, and Rocky Mountain output rose to 13,000 barrels from 11,000, the EIA said.

Gulf Coast output was up to 25,000 barrels per day, on average, from 24,000 barrels.

The lone decliner for the week was on the West Coast where production fell to an average of 4,000 barrels a day from 5,000, the government said.

Ethanol inventories in the seven days through May 12 fell for the fourth straight week to 23.191 million barrels from 23.291 million, the agency said.

That's the lowest level for stockpiles since the week that ended on Nov. 25, the EIA said in its report.

3. Storms Expected in Southern Plains, Northwestern Kansas

Storms are forecast for the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles this afternoon and evening with some potentially turning severe, the National Weather Service said in a report early this morning.

Large hail and strong winds are the main risks associated with the storm, the NWS said.

"A tornado cannot be ruled out as well," the agency said. "In addition, heavy rainfall will likely accompany the strongest storms, which may lead to localized flooding or flash flooding."

In northwestern Kansas, meanwhile, more storms are expected in the area through this evening.

Quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 70 miles an hour are possible in the region, and rainfall rates of 2 inches an hour are likely, the NWS said.

Air quality is an issue as the entire state of Montana and the northern half of Minnesota are under alerts due to smoke from wildfires in Canada, the agency said.