3 Big Things Today, May 19, 2023

1. Grain, Soybean Futures Higher Overnight

Grains and soybeans were higher in overnight trading, rebounding from recent losses as buyers jump back into the markets.

The front-month corn and soybean contracts each fell to multi-month lows and wheat has plunged recently on ample rainfall in parts of the U.S. and after the Black Sea Grain Initiative was renewed for another two months.

Bargain-hunters likely were actively seeking contracts in overnight trading. Some investors who were short the market, or had bet on lower prices, also may be buying back contracts and closing their positions, giving prices a boost.

Still, fundamentally speaking, there hasn't been a lot to underpin prices.

Export sales for the week ending on May 11 were abysmal with importing countries canceling more orders for U.S. corn and wheat than they purchased.

Corn cancelations resulted in a net reduction of 339,000 metric tons, while wheat saw net reductions of 42,100 tons, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Soybean sales were reported at 17,000 metric tons, down 73% from the previous week and down 89% from the prior four-week average, the USDA said.

Still, buyers entering the market after the recent price decline were propping up prices in overnight trading heading into the weekend.

Wheat for July delivery rose 5 1/2¢ to $6.17 ¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures gained 2 3/4¢ to $8.59 ¾ a bushel.

Corn futures added 1 3/4¢ to $5.57 a bushel.

Soybean futures for July delivery were up 5¢ to $13.38 ¼ a bushel. Soymeal rose $1.50 to $415.60 a short ton while soybean oil added 0.38¢ to 47.67¢ a pound.

**

2. Beef Output Expected to Drop 8% in 2024, USDA Says

**

Beef production in the U.S. next year will drop 8% to 24.7 billion pounds amid tighter supplies of cattle, the USDA said in a report.

Aggregate domestic beef disappearance will fall more than 7% to 52.8 pounds per capita on a retail-equivalent basis, the agency said. That's the lowest since record-keeping started in 1970.

Declining output will push cattle prices to new highs in 2024, the government said.

A "core portion" of the U.S. beef herd is still seeing drought conditions in the southern Plains despite improving conditions, the USDA said. That's resulted in a shortage of hay, whose inventories on May 1 dropped 13% year-over-year to the lowest in a decade.

"Despite recent rains, for some producers, the very low hay supplies may not be sufficient to offset poor pastures to sustain herds this summer and allow producers to retain breeding stock to rebuild their herds," the USDA said. "As a result, the culling of beef cows continues at a relatively high rate."

Weekly slaughter rates are still high, bucking a trend set the past two years in March and April, which likely will weaken the forecast for calf crops for the rest of this year and in 2024, the agency said.

"On the bright side, feed prices are forecast to decline, likely improving returns for producers," the USDA said in its report.

**

3. Air-Quality Advisories Issued in Several States

Air quality will be affected in several states today due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, according to data from the National Weather Service.

All of Montana, the eastern half of Washington, the entirety of Nebraska and much of Wisconsin all are facing poor air quality today, the NWS said.

In western Wisconsin and Nebraska, air-quality advisories will be in effect through noon, while in Montana, advisories will last until 3 p.m.

"Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems," the agency said. "Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory."

A frost advisory has been issued for the western half of North Dakota, where temperatures overnight were expected to fall as low as 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

In the southern Plains, meanwhile, thunderstorms are forecast for today and will again be possible Sunday through Thursday, the NWS said.