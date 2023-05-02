3 Big Things Today, May 2, 2023

1. Soybean Futures Higher in Overnight Trading

Soybean futures surged in overnight trading after a government report yesterday showed an increase in the amount crushed in March.

Processors crushed about 198 million bushels of soybeans in March versus 177 million in February and 193 million during the same month a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report.

The amount of oil produced rose 12% month-over-month and gained 3% from March 2022, USDA said.

Planting in the U.S. rolled on last week as 19% of the soybean crop was in the ground as of Sunday, up from 9% a week earlier and the prior five-year average of 11%, the agency said in a separate report.

Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting 17% to be planted.

About 26% of U.S. corn was planted at the start of the week, up from 14% a week earlier and on par with the average for this time of year. The trade was expecting 27% to be in the ground. Six percent of the crop had emerged.

Spring-wheat planting was 12% finished, up from 5% last week, but well behind the average of 22%, USDA said.

Winter wheat conditions improved with 28% now in good or excellent condition, up from 26% a week earlier. A quarter of the crop was headed as of Sunday, up from 18% a week earlier and ahead of the prior five-year average of 23%, the government said.

Soybean futures for July delivery jumped 11¾ cents to $14.39¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal was up $3.20 to $436.80 a short ton while soybean oil added 0.49 cents to 51.81 cents a pound.

Corn futures for July delivery were up 2¼ cents to $5.86¾ a bushel.

Wheat for July delivery gained 2¼ cents to $6.20½ a bushel, while Kansas City futures added 3 cents to $7.60¼ a bushel.

**

2. Weekly Inspections of Corn, Beans For Export Rise

**

Export inspections of corn and beans were higher week-to-week while wheat assessments were down slightly, according to data from USDA.

The government inspected 1.52 million metric tons of corn for overseas delivery in the seven days that ended on April 27, up from 938,841 tons the previous week.

Last week's total was still down from the 1.7 million metric tons assessed during the same week last year, the agency said.

Soybean assessments last week were reported at 401,976 metric tons, up from 377,728 tons the previous week.

Still, that's down from the 606,106 tons examined at the same point in 2022.

Wheat inspections were the outlier, falling to 358,273 metric tons last week from 363,826 tons, the government said.

The agency inspected 392,443 tons of wheat for overseas delivery during the same week a year earlier.

Since the start of the marketing year on Sept. 1, USDA has inspected 23.9 million metric tons of corn for export, down from 36.6 million tons during the same timeframe a year earlier.

Soybean inspections since the beginning of September now stand at 47.5 million metric tons, up modestly from the 47.3 million metric tons assessed at this point last year, the government said.

Examinations of wheat for offshore delivery since the start of the grain's marketing year on June 1 are now at 18.2 million metric tons versus 18.8 million tons during the same period the previous year, USDA said in its report.

**

3. Red Flag Warnings Issued For Parts of Iowa, Minnesota

Red Flag Warnings will take effect this afternoon in parts of northern Iowa and almost the entirety of Minnesota, according to National Weather Service maps.

Winds will be sustained in northern Iowa from 20 to 25 mph today with gusts near 40 mph, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Relative humidity will drop as low as 20%.

In central and northern Minnesota, winds will gust up to 30 mph and humidity will fall as low as 15%.

The Red Flag Warning, in indicator of extremely dry weather, will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m. in the area, the agency said.

While no warning has been issued, dry weather also is forecast for much of central Illinois. Winds will gust up to 40 mph and humidity will fall to 20%, the NWS said.

"Outdoor burning should be avoided today," the agency said. "The winds may also result in localized visibility reductions due to blowing dust near freshly plowed farm fields."