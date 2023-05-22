3 Big Things Today, May 22, 2023

1. Wheat Futures Lower in Overnight Trading

Wheat futures were lower in overnight trading amid strong world supplies after the Black Sea Grain Initiative was extended for another two months.

The agreement, which is keeping shipments of agricultural products flowing out of Ukraine, was extended into July after intense talks between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations.

While Ukraine's exports have been diminished greatly, the fact that its supplies will see the world market in a less-encumbered way will lead to increased global supplies.

Ukraine is expected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to produce 16.5 million metric tons of wheat in the 2023-2024 marketing year, down from 20.9 million tons a year earlier. Exports are seen at 10 million metric tons from 15 million the previous year, the USDA said.

The country's agriculture ministry said last week sowing of spring grains was 86% finished, but area may fall to 5.5 million hectares (13.6 million acres) from 5.9 million hectares the previous year due the ongoing Russian attacks that started in February 2022.

Still, traders are concerned about the U.S. hard-red winter wheat crop.

Participants on the Wheat Quality Council's annual Kansas Wheat Tour pegged production in the state, the biggest U.S. producer of hard-red varieties, at 178 million bushels on yield of 30 bushels an acre.

Kansas growers produced 244.2 million bushels of wheat on yield of 37 bushels an acre last year, according to data from the USDA.

Wheat for July delivery fell 7 1/4¢ to $5.97 ¾ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures lost 13 1/2¢ to $8.10 ¾ a bushel.

Corn futures added 3 3/4¢ to $5.58 ¼ a bushel.

Soybean futures for July delivery were up 6 1/2¢ to $13.13 ¾ a bushel. Soymeal fell 50¢ to $408.60 a short ton while soybean oil dropped 0.18¢ to 47.09¢ a pound.

2. Speculators Less Bearish on Corn, Less Bullish on Beans

****

Investors were less bearish on corn while turning less bullish on beans in the seven days that ended on May 16, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Hedge fund managers and other large firms held a net-short position, or bets on lower prices, of 87,661 futures contracts in corn last week, the CFTC said in a report.

That's down from 104,505 contracts a week earlier, meaning fewer were bearish on corn.

Speculators held a net-long position, or bets on higher prices, of 21,818 futures contracts in soybeans, down from 49,763 contracts a week earlier, the agency said.

In wheat, they increased their net-long positions in hard-red winter futures to 15,129 contracts last week, up from 5,912 contracts seven days earlier.

Investors held a net-short position of 115,474 soft-red winter wheat contracts, down from 119,649 contracts the previous week, the CFTC said in its report.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows trader positions in futures markets.

The report provides positions held by commercial traders, or those using futures to hedge their physical assets; noncommercial traders, or money managers (also called large speculators); and nonreportables, or small speculators.

A net-long position indicates more traders are betting on higher prices, while a net-short position means more are betting futures will decline.

**

3. Severe Storms Forecast For Southern Plains

Storms are expected the southern Plains today with some potentially turning severe, according to the National Weather Service.

Large hail and damaging winds are expected with the storm system.

"Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday," the NWS said in a report early this morning. "Slow storm motion may cause localized flash flooding, especially in areas that received significant rainfall from recent events."

The storms are forecast to last through the rest of the week, the agency said.

In parts of eastern Iowa and northern Illinois, meanwhile, flooding continues along the Mississippi River, though some relief may be on the way.

The river at Burlington, Iowa, was at 15.9 feet at 3 a.m. this morning and is expected to drop below flood stage of 15 feet on Thursday and be at around 14.2 feet by Sunday, the NWS said.