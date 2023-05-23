3 Big Things Today, May 23, 2023

1. Soybean Futures Down in Overnight Trading

Soybean futures were lower in overnight trading as planting in the U.S. rolls on.

About 66% of the crop was in the ground at the start of the week, up from 49% a week earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report.

That's also ahead of the prior five-year average of 52%.

Around 36% had emerged as of Sunday, up from 20% the previous week and well ahead of the 24% average for this time of year, USDA said.

Corn sowing was 81% complete, up from 65% a week earlier and the normal 75%, the government said. Fifty-two percent had emerged as of the start of the week, the agency said.

Sixty-four percent of the U.S. spring-wheat crop was planted as of Sunday, up from 40% the previous week but behind the average of 73%. About 32% had emerged, up from only 13% a week earlier but trailing the prior five-year average of 40%.

Winter-wheat conditions improved, rising to 31% good or excellent from 29% a week earlier, USDA said. Only 28% of the crop earned top ratings at the same point last year.

About 61% of the crop was headed at the start of the week, up from 29% seven days earlier and on par with the average for this time of year, the government said.

Soybean futures for July delivery were down 5 cents to $13.36¼ a bushel. Soymeal fell 70 cents to $411.50 a short ton while soybean oil dropped 0.33 cents to 48.44 cents a pound.

Corn futures rose 1¾ cents to $5.72¾ a bushel.

Wheat for July delivery gained 21⁄ 2 cents to $6.08¾ a bushel, while Kansas City futures were unchanged at $8.24¾ a bushel.

2. Grain Export Inspections Rise Week-to-Week, Beans Decline

Inspections of corn and wheat for offshore delivery rose week-to-week while soybean assessments declined, according to data from USDA.

The government inspected 1.32 million metric tons of corn for export in the seven days that ended on May 18.

That's up from the 1.17 million tons examined the previous week, but still behind the 1.75 million tons assessed during the same week in 2022.

Wheat inspections last week were reported at 407,682 metric tons, up from 263,439 tons a week earlier, and ahead of the 275,541 tons examined a year earlier, USDA said.

Soybean inspections, meanwhile, fell to 155,051 metric tons from 186,787 tons the previous week. That's also well behind the 582,340 tons assessed in same week last year, the agency said.

Since the start of the marketing year on Sept. 1, the government has inspected 27.4 million metric tons of corn for export, down from 40.9 million tons during the same timeframe a year earlier.

Soybean assessments since the beginning of September now stand at 48.2 million metric tons, down from 49.1 million tons, the Ag Department said.

Wheat inspections since the start of the grain's marketing year on June 1 are now at 19.1 million metric tons, just behind the year-earlier level of 19.7 million tons, the agency said in its report.

3. Air Quality Expected to Be Low in Minnesota

Air-quality alerts have been issued for much of southern Minnesota due to the wildfires in Canada, the National Weather Service said in a report early this morning.

Some groups of people may be affected by the poor air quality.

"Southerly winds are transporting pollutants into the state," the NWS said. "Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone."

Further west, showers are expected for the next several days in parts of western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming, the agency said.

Some of the storms will become severe, producing extremely heavy rainfall. The threat level is low on Wednesday and Thursday but at this point, weather this weekend is still uncertain, the NWS said.