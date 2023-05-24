3 Big Things Today, May 24, 2023

1. Wheat Futures Down in Overnight Trading

Wheat futures were lower in overnight trading as more rain is expected in the southern Plains through the weekend and on ample global supplies.

Precipitation is forecast for parts of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles through Sunday, National Weather Service maps show.

Temperatures near Guymon, Oklahoma, will remain cool for the rest of the week, topping out in the upper 70s until Sunday when it finally reaches the lower 80s. Lows will be in the upper 50s during the overnight hours.

There's a 70% chance of thunderstorms tonight in parts of the Oklahoma panhandle, the NWS said.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, the agreement keeping agricultural products moving out of Ukraine, was last week renewed for two months, adding supplies to the global market.

While that's bearish for wheat prices, ships aren't moving as freely as some had hoped.

Russia is refusing to inspect ships out of one of the three Black Sea ports from which grain is being shipped, according to a report from Reuters, citing officials from Ukraine.

Moscow is reportedly upset that it has thus far been unable to export ammonia through the port in Pivdennyi as part of the initiative, the report said.

Agricultural products, however, are reportedly moving out of the other ports after the agreement was renewed through mid-July.

Wheat for July delivery dropped 7½ cents to $6.14¾ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures fell 11 cents to $8.30½ a bushel.

Corn futures lost 3½ cents to $5.74 a bushel.

Soybean futures for July delivery were down 6 cents to $13.16½ a bushel. Soymeal fell $2.20 to $404.20 a short ton while soybean oil dropped 0.22 cents to 47.54 cents a pound.

2. Rain Brings Relief to Southern Plains, Too Late For Some Crops

****

Rainfall across much of the southern Plains in the past week brought some drought relief to the region, though the precipitation came too late for some winter wheat, according to the Weekly Weather and Crop Bulletin.

As much as six times the normal amount of rain has fallen in southwestern Kansas and the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles, according to the National Weather Service's precipitation map.

Rangeland, pastures, and summer crops "greatly benefited" from the recent precipitation, said the crop bulletin, which is a collaboration by the departments of commerce and agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The outlook through the end of August is mixed as drought will continue to persist in parts of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles, while conditions are expected to remain but improve in much of southwestern Kansas and western Oklahoma.

Despite the recent rains, however, almost a third of the U.S. winter-wheat crop will be abandoned this year as dry weather for much of the growing season hit the southern Plains where hard red winter varieties are grown, the report said.

If realized, that would be the highest abandonment rate since 1917.

Texas is expected to abandon an astounding 70% of its crop while Oklahoma farmers will leave 53% of their fields, the government said.

**

3. Storms Expected in Parts of Northwestern Kansas

Storms are brewing in parts of northwestern Kansas where there's a "marginal risk" of strong winds and quarter-sized hail this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Chances for rain will continue each evening from Thursday through Tuesday, the NWS said in a report early this morning. Some isolated flash flooding is possible with the precipitation though the location and timing is still uncertain, the agency said.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to move slowly across extreme eastern Kansas and western and central Missouri today, which may result in heavy rainfall in the area.

More storms are possible this weekend in the region, the NWS said.