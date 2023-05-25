3 Big Things Today, May 25, 2023

1. Soybeans, Grains Little Changed in Overnight Trading

Soybeans and grains were mostly little changed in overnight trading on mixed weather outlooks in the U.S. and other growing countries.

Rainfall is expected to continue in the southern Plains where hard-red winter wheat is growing through at least the weekend, bringing moisture to plants that endured months of dry weather.

While the hard-red crop looks dismal -- the Kansas Wheat Tour last week estimated yield at 30 bushels an acre, which if realized would be the lowest since at least 2000 -- recent rains have given producers hope.

As much as six times then normal amount of rain has fallen in much of western Kansas and the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles in the past two weeks, according to the National Weather Service's precipitation page.

Still, the weather isn't as rosy everywhere.

In parts of the U.S. Corn Belt, mostly dry weather is expected through the end of the week, said Don Keeney, an agricultural meteorologist with Maxar.

"Drier weather in most areas through the weekend will allow moisture shortages and stress to build on corn and soybeans," he said in a note to clients.

In the Delta region, it's been dry this week and will remain so through the weekend, the forecaster said.

Soybean futures for July delivery were down 1/4¢ to $13.24 ¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal fell 50¢ to $401.70 a short ton while soybean oil rose 0.35¢ to 48.35¢ a pound.

Corn futures rose 1 1/2¢ to $5.88 ¾ a bushel.

Wheat for July delivery added 1/2¢ to $6.06 ¾ a bushel, while Kansas City futures fell 2 3/4¢ to $8.09 ½ a bushel.

2. Ethanol Production Falls Week-to-Week, EIA Says

Ethanol output declined week-to-week while inventories dropped the lowest level in more than six months, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Production fell to an average of 983,000 barrels per day in the week that ended on May 19, the EIA said in a report.

That's down from 987,000 barrels the previous week.

In the Midwest, by far the biggest producing region, output fell to 931,000 barrels a day, on average, form 932,000 barrels a week earlier, the agency said.

Gulf Coast output declined to 22,000 barrels a day from 24,000 barrels seven days earlier, and East Coast production fell to 12,000 barrels a day from 13,000, the EIA said.

That was the entirety of the losses as Rocky Mountain production improved to 14,000 barrels per day from 13,000 the week prior, and West Coast output rose to 5,000 barrels per day from 4,000 barrels.

Ethanol inventories dropped to 22.041 million barrels in the week through May 19.

That's down from 23.191 million barrels the previous week and the lowest level since the seven days that ended on Nov. 11, the EIA said in its report.

3. Flood Watches Issued in Oklahoma Pandhandle

Flood watches have been issued for several counties in the Texas panhandle as storms are forecast to roll through the area beginning tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Thunderstorms are expected later this afternoon into tonight for parts of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, the agency said.

Large hail and strong winds likely will be associated with the storms. Heavy rainfall also is expected.

Storms will continue through Saturday with some turning severe at times, the NWS said.

Rain also is expected in parts of northern Iowa and southern Minnesota today with scattered thunderstorms forecast for the region.

"While severe storms are not expected, any activity could produce brief gusty winds," the agency said.