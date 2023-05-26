3 Big Things Today, May 26, 2023

1. Wheat Futures Surge in Overnight Trading

Wheat futures jumped overnight as traders focus on dry weather and the hard-red winter crop in the southern Plains.

About 81% of Kansas, the biggest producer of winter wheat in the U.S., was experiencing drought conditions this week, little change from the previous week but up from 75% three months earlier, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

About 60% of Oklahoma was seeing drought this week, up from 56% a week earlier, the monitor said.

Drought conditions have persisted despite recent rainfall in much of the southern Plains where hard-red varieties are grown. As much as six times the normal amount of precipitation has fallen in the past two weeks, National Weather Service data show.

While the rain may help some fields, others are too far gone due to extremely dry conditions for much of the growing season.

Participants on the Wheat Quality Council's annual Kansas Wheat Tour projected output in Kansas at 178 million bushels, well below the prior five-year average of 303 million bushels, on yield of 30 bushels an acre.

Soybeans and corn were higher overnight on concerns about a lack of precipitation in regions of the Corn Belt.

Dry weather in parts of the Midwest and Delta through early next week likely will allow crop stress to build, forecaster Maxar said in a report.

Wheat for July delivery added 8 1/4¢ to $6.12 1/2 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures jumped 13¢ to $8.31 a bushel.

Corn futures rose 4 1/4¢ to $5.95 a bushel.

Soybean futures for July delivery were up 13 1/4¢ to $13.37 ¼ a bushel. Soymeal gained $2.50 to $399.70 a short ton while soybean oil rose 0.8¢ to 49.32¢ a pound.

2. Soybean Sales Rise While Cancelations Hit Corn, Wheat

Export sales of soybeans rose week-to-week while cancelations of corn and wheat orders by overseas buyers resulted in net-reductions, according to data from the USDA.

Soybean sales rose to 115,000 metric tons in the week that ended on May 18, the agency said in a report. That's up from 17,000 tons a week earlier, but down 26% from the prior five-year average.

Germany bought 57,700 metric tons, Japan was in for 53,500 tons, China took 25,000 tons, Indonesia purchased 6,600 tons and Malaysia bought 5,000 tons.

The total would've been higher but an unnamed destination canceled orders for 37,700 tons, the government said.

Cancelations of corn orders resulted in a net-reduction of 75,200 metric tons last week. That's still better than the net-reductions of 339,000 metric tons the previous week.

Mexico purchased 216,100 metric tons, Japan took 185,700 tons, Morocco was in for 19,800 tons, Jamaica bought 18,100 tons and Taiwan was in for 10,900 tons.

China, however, nixed shipments of 331,600 metric tons, an unnamed country canceled cargoes of 216,700 tons, and Honduras and Colombia also refused orders last week, the USDA said.

Wheat cancelations resulted in net-reductions of 45,100 metric tons, the lowest since the marketing year started on June 1. That's similar to the previous week's net-reductions of 42,100 tons.

China bought 68,000 tons, Nigeria took 15,900 tons, Ecuador purchased 9,600 tons and South Korea and Colombia each were in for a small amount, the government said.

Japan canceled cargoes of 63,100 tons, an unnamed destination nixed shipments of 59,400 tons and the Philippines refused orders for 16,000 tons of U.S. wheat, the USDA said in its report.

3. Flood Warnings in Effect in Northwestern Kansas

Flood watches have given way to warnings overnight as thunderstorms produced extremely heavy rainfall in parts of northwestern Kansas, according to the National Weather Service.

Rivers, creeks and streams likely will flood low-lying areas, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

More thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into the evening across much of western Kansas, the agency said.

"The strongest storms will be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds," the NWS said.

Flash-flood warnings are in effect in parts of the Texas panhandle and counties in eastern New Mexico. Severe thunderstorm watches also have been issued, the agency said.

"Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop in eastern New Mexico this afternoon and move east into West Texas during the evening hours," the NWS said. "Some storms may be severe, capable of producing (baseball-size hail) and wind gusts to 70 mph. A few tornadoes will be possible this evening."