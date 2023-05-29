3 Big Things Today, May 29, 2023

1. Grain, Soybean Trading Closed For Memorial Day

The Chicago Board of Trade was closed overnight in observance of Memorial Day. Trading is scheduled to resume with tonight's overnight session.

**

**

2. Speculators Less Bullish Beans, More Bearish Corn

Money managers reduced their net-long positions, or bets on higher prices, in soybeans while increasing their bearish bets on corn in the week that ended on May 23, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Investors last week held a net-long position of 710 soybean futures contracts, the CFTC said in a report. That's down from 21,818 contracts seven days earlier.

Speculators increased their net-short positions, or bets on lower prices, in corn to 97,649 contracts, the agency said. That's up from 87,661 contracts the previous week.

In wheat, hedge funds and other large investment firms reduced their net-long positions in hard-red winter futures to 14,500 contracts from 15,129 a week earlier, the government said.

Investors were more bearish on soft-red winter futures, raising their net-short positions to 121,053 contracts last week, up from 115,474 contracts, the CFTC said in its report.

Speculators lowered their bearish positions in soft red winter wheat to 86,931 futures contracts, down from 89,103 contracts seven days earlier, the agency said.

The Weekly Commitment of Traders Report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows trader positions in futures markets.

The report provides positions held by commercial traders, or those using futures to hedge their physical assets; noncommercial traders, or money managers (also called large speculators); and nonreportables, or small speculators.

A net-long position indicates more traders are betting on higher prices, while a net-short position means more are betting futures will decline.

**

3. Thunderstorms Forecast For Southwestern Kansas, Eastern Colorado

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected in southwestern Kansas and eastern Colorado today, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will gust up to 50 miles an hour, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Storms will hover over the area for about the next week with heavy rainfall, large hail and "damaging winds" possible, the agency said.

Scattered showers are possible in parts of northern Kansas and central Nebraska today.

"A line of thunderstorms is then expected to develop across the high plains late this afternoon and move across much of the local area tonight," the NWS said.

Some storms may turn strong with the biggest risks being strong winds and quarter-sized hail.