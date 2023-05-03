3 Big Things Today, May 3, 2023

1. Corn, Soybean Futures Decline in Overnight Trading

Corn and soybean futures were lower in overnight trading on signs of increasing global supply.

Ukraine said yesterday that shipments of corn in the marketing year through April were up 15% from the same timeframe a year earlier to 24.4 million metric tons.

Agricultural products continue to flow as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the agreement that's keeping grain flowing from the war-torn Ukraine, continues to hold despite rhetoric from both sides that the deal is at risk.

Officials from Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey will meet Friday to discuss the agreement, which is set to expire on May 18.

Also weighing on prices was a forecast from financial services group StoneX indicating Brazil will harvest 131.6 million metric tons of corn in its 2022/2023 marketing year.

That's up from a prior outlook for about 131.3 million tons.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture last month projected Brazilian corn output at 125 million metric tons, which if realized would be up from 116 million tons a year earlier.

Corn futures for July delivery dropped 9½ cents to $5.70½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Soybean futures for July delivery lost 113⁄ 4 cents to $13.99 a bushel. Soymeal was down $4.10 to $423.80 a short ton while soybean oil fell 0.51 cents to 51.28 cents a pound.

Wheat for July delivery fell 43⁄ 4 cents to $6.04½ a bushel, while Kansas City futures lost 2 cents to $7.38¼ a bushel.

**

2. Tractor Supply Co. Sales Growth One of `Key Positives' For Q1

**

Tractor Supply Co., or TSC, saw an increase in sales year-over-year after its acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home, the company said in a statement during its earnings report.

That's one of several "key positives" the company offers to investors, according to equity research firm Oppenheimer.

Sales in the first quarter of the year rose 9.1% from the same quarter in 2022 to $3.3 billion, the company said. Along with the acquisition, new-store openings and growth in comparable-store sales also contributed to the increase.

Still, the quarter failed to meet analyst expectations with earnings and comparable sales missing. Good news sits on the horizon, though, as temperatures rise in the U.S. Corn Belt

"Management points out that as weather has turned more spring-like, sales trends have improved markedly," Oppenheimer analysts said.

Comparable sales in the second quarter that ends in June are now up in the mid-single digits, the analysts said.

"Historically, cooler and wetter starts to spring have tended to lend to elongate the spring/summer selling season, which could bode well for comps in Q3," Oppenheimer said.

Tractor Supply Co. is the biggest operator of stores selling farm and ranch gear n the U.S.

**

3. Severe Storms Forecast For Oklahoma, Texas Panhandles

Thunderstorms are likely in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles today with some becoming severe, according to the National Weather Service.

Half-dollar-sized hail and winds gusting to 60 mph are expected, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

More storms are likely starting tomorrow in the southern and eastern Oklahoma panhandle and parts of the Texas panhandle. More hail and wind are likely, the agency said.

Further north and east, the Mississippi River continues to flood along the border between Iowa and Illinois, weather maps show.

The flooding is forecast to continue through at least next week, the NWS said.