3 Big Things Today, May 30, 2023

1. Wheat Futures Plunge in Overnight Trading

Wheat futures were lower in overnight trading on rainfall in the southern Plains and on technical signals.

As much as six times the normal amount of rain has fallen in parts of western Kansas and the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles in the past week, according to data from the National Weather Service's precipitation page.

Winter wheat conditions in the U.S. have improved in recent weeks due to ongoing precipitation in the southern Plains.

About 31% was rated good or excellent at the start of last week, up from 29% seven days earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. USDA is scheduled to update its weekly crop-progress report today.

Despite the rain, however, many fields in hard red winter country likely won't be harvested as drought slammed the region for much of the growing season. While the precipitation may help some fields, it's likely that many are beyond saving.

Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade last week rose 11 cents, not a monumental gain, but enough that some investors who were long the market, or bet on higher prices, sold their contracts and booked profits.

Wheat futures for July delivery dropped 9¼ cents to $6.06¾ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures plunged 161⁄ 2 cents to $8.02¾ a bushel.

Corn futures were down ¼ of a cent to $6.03¾ a bushel.

Soybeans for July delivery lost 13¼ cents to $13.24 a bushel.

2. Russia Reiterates Stance That Gain Deal Remains in Question

Russian officials continue to insist that the Black Sea Grain Initiative that was recently renewed through July 18 will not again be extended unless its own exports improve.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reportedly reiterated Moscow's stance that the agreement, which launched at the beginning of August and was renewed in November, March, and earlier this month, will not be extended unless the country's demands are met.

Compromise may be fleeting between Ukraine and Russia as each side reportedly launched drone attacks against the other, though Ukraine recently denied the allegations.

A fire at a shipping facility in the port city of Odesa was reported Monday, Ukrainian officials said. The extent of the damage is being evaluated.

Russia, meanwhile, has been critical of the agreement, saying the United Nations and western countries have failed to live up to their end of the deal. Officials have said its agricultural exports including fertilizers haven't been flowing as freely as promised.

Moscow also has said only a small percentage of the ag products that have been shipped out of Ukraine have gone to countries in need.

United Nations data show China, Spain, and Turkey were the top three destinations for ships sailing from Ukrainian ports.

Corn is the most-exported agricultural product being shipped, followed by wheat and sunflower meal, according to the UN.

3. Storms Forecast For Parts of Nebraska, Western Iowa

Storms are expected in parts of Nebraska and western Iowa today and tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Some likely will turn severe — mostly in southwestern Nebraska — with large hail, strong winds and heavy rain forecast, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Severe weather likely will last through at least Wednesday, with chances of rain projected in much of Nebraska through Sunday.

In southern Missouri and parts of Arkansas, isolated storms are possible with the best chances coming this afternoon, the agency said. Severe weather isn't in the forecast.