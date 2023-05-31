3 Big Things Today, May 31, 2023

1. Grain, Soybean Futures Plunge in Overnight Trading

Grains and soybeans dropped in overnight trading as planting nears completion in some states and wheat conditions improved.

About 92% of the U.S. corn crop was in the ground at the start of the week, the Department of Agriculture said in a report delayed due to Memorial Day.

That's up from 81% a week earlier and ahead of the prior five-year average of 84%, the USDA said. Seventy-two percent of the crop had emerged as of Sunday, up from 52% last week and the 63% average for this time of year.

Around 83% of soybeans were in the ground as of Sunday, up from 66% a week earlier and the normal 65%, the government said. Fifty-six percent of the crop had emerged, up from 36% seven days earlier and the average of 40%.

Eighty-five percent of U.S. spring wheat was planted versus 64% the previous week, but just behind the average of 86%. Some 57% had emerged at the start of the week, compared with 32% seven days earlier and the average of 59%, the USDA said.

Rainfall in the southern Plains where hard-red winter wheat is grown gave the crop a boost as conditions improved.

Thirty-four percent of U.S. winter wheat was in good or excellent condition at the start of the week, up from 31% a week earlier, the government said. That's also up from the 29% that received top ratings at the same point in 2022.

About 72% of the crop was headed versus 61% a week earlier and 73% a year earlier.

Corn futures were down 7 1/4¢ to $5.86 ¾ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat futures for July delivery dropped 14 3/4¢ to $5.76 ¼ a bushel, while Kansas City futures plunged 13 1/4¢ to $7.70 ½ a bushel.

Soybeans for July delivery lost 14 1/4¢ to $12.82 ¼ a bushel.

2. Weekly Grain Inspections Decline, Bean Assessments Higher

Inspections of corn and wheat for overseas delivery were down week-to-week while bean assessments improved, according to data from the USDA.

Corn inspections in the week through May 25 fell to 1.31 million metric tons from 1.33 million tons, the agency said in a report delayed 24 hours due to Memorial Day.

That's also down from the 1.41 million tons examined in the same week last year.

Wheat assessments last week were down to 382,031 metric tons from 440,094 tons the week prior, but up from the 344,319 tons inspected at the same point in 2022, the Ag Department said.

Soybean inspections, meanwhile, rose to 239,736 metric tons from 166,590 tons the previous week, the agency said.

That's still down from the 404,350 tons assessed the same week a year earlier.

Since the start of the marketing year on Sept. 1, the USDA has inspected 28.7 million metric tons of corn for offshore delivery. That's down from the 42.3 million tons assessed during the same timeframe last year.

Soybean assessments since the beginning of September now stand at 48.5 million metric tons, down from 49.6 million tons during the same period a year earlier, the government said.

Wheat inspections since the start of the grain's marketing year on June 1 are now at 19.6 million metric tons, just behind the 20 million tons examined a year earlier, the USDA said in its report.

3. Flooding Expected This Morning in Northwestern Kansas

Flash flood warnings and flood advisories have been issued for parts of northeastern Kansas as thunderstorms rumble through the area, according to National Weather Service maps.

At about 5 a.m. local time, storms had already dropped 4 to 6 inches of rain in the area, and another inch or two is expected, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

"Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly," the agency said. "The heavier rainfall has moved south, but additional rounds of moderate to heavy rain are likely in the next few hours. Also creeks and streams will continue to rise and could come out of their banks if they haven`t already."

In the southern Plains, meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued near Amarillo in the Texas panhandle.

Winds will gust up to 60 miles an hour and nickel-sized hail is expected, the NWS said. Some damage to trees, siding and roofs is possible with the storm.

"Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding," the agency said.