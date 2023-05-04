3 Big Things Today, May 4, 2023

1. Wheat Futures Lower in Overnight Trading

Wheat futures were lower in overnight trading amid rainfall in the U.S. southern Plains and on increased exports from the European Union.

Corn and soybean futures also declined.

Thunderstorms are likely in parts of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles today with some becoming severe, the National Weather Service said in a statement this morning.

Hail and "damaging winds" are possible with the storms, the NWS said. Rainfall also is expected in parts of eastern Colorado this morning and early afternoon.

As much as six times the normal amount of precipitation has fallen in parts of southwestern Kansas, southeastern Colorado and counties in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles where hard-red winter wheat is growing.

About 28% of the U.S. winter crop was in good or excellent condition as of Sunday, up from 26% a week earlier, the Department of Agriculture said in a report this week.

In Kansas, the biggest grower of the variety, only 13% earned top ratings, down a percentage point from the previous week.

Oklahoma wheat was 9% good or excellent at the start of the week, up from 6% the previous week, while Colorado saw a marked jump to 28% from 23%, the USDA said.

European Union exporters shipped 26.8 million metric tons of wheat including durum from the start of the marketing year on July 1 through the end of April, according to European Commission data.

That's up 8% year-over-year, the governing body said.

Still, imports into the bloc jumped 166% to 9.4 million metric tons from July 1 through April 30, the commission said.

Traders also are keeping an eye on scheduled talks this week between Ukraine, Russia and Turkey as officials try to hammer out an extension to the Black Sea Grain Initiative that's keeping agricultural products flowing out of Ukraine.

Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin using a drone. Ukraine has denied the accusations.

Officials from the three countries are scheduled to meet Friday in Istanbul to discuss the agreement, which is set to expire on May 18.

Wheat for July delivery fell 4 1/4¢ to $6.35 ½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures lost 8¢ to $7.77 a bushel.

Corn futures for July delivery dropped 3¢ to $5.85 ½ a bushel.

Soybean futures for July delivery lost 4 3/4¢ to $14.12 ¾ a bushel. Soymeal was down $2.30 to $422.60 a short ton while soybean oil fell 0.15¢ to 52.49¢ a pound.

**

2. Ethanol Output Up While Stocks Fall to Five-Month Low

**

Ethanol production rose week-to-week while inventories dropped to the lowest level in almost five months, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Output increased to an average of 976,000 barrels a day in the week that ended on April 28, the EIA said in a report.

That's up from 967,000 barrels a week earlier.

In the Midwest, by far the biggest producing region, production rose to an average of 922,000 barrels a day from 916,000 barrels the previous week, the agency said.

Rocky Mountain output increased to 14,000 barrels per day, on average, from 13,000 the week prior, and West Cost production rose to 4,000 barrels a day from 3,000, the EIA said.

East Coast production was unchanged at 12,000 barrels per day and Gulf Coast output was steady at 24,000 barrels.

Ethanol inventories in the week through April 28, meanwhile, plunged to 23.363 million barrels, the government said.

That's down from 24.306 million a week earlier and the lowest level since the seven days that ended on Dec. 2, the EIA said in its report.

**

3. Storms Possible in Parts of Missouri, Illinois

Thunderstorms are possible in much of east-central Missouri and west-central Illinois, with some flooding occurring along the Mississippi River, according to National Weather Service maps.

Storms are expected to fire up late this evening in the area, and there's a chance they'll continue Friday through Wednesday, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

"Cloud-to-ground lightning is the most-likely hazard with this activity this afternoon and tonight," the agency said.

A frost advisory is in effect for a couple more hours for counties in southern Michigan and northern Indiana and Ohio, NWS maps show.

Temperatures overnight fell as low as 35 degrees Fahrenheit, resulting in some frost formation, the agency said.