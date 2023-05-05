3 Big Things Today, May 5, 2023

1. Soybean, Grain Futures Rise Overnight

Soybean and grain futures were higher in overnight trading amid calls for rain that may slow planting in the U.S. Midwest and amid concerns about dry weather in Argentina.

Showers are expected in the southwestern Midwest and northern Delta today and tomorrow before moving to the northern and eastern Corn Belt on Monday, said Don Keeney, an agricultural meteorologist with Maxar.

"Mostly minor seeding interruptions" are expected in the next 10 days, with forecasts for the northern Plains and northwestern Midwest skewing wetter and eastern Midwest looking drier, he said.

"Locally excessive rain risks mostly focus on the Delta (in the) next 10 days," Keeney said.

Flooding continues in parts of the Red River Valley and along the Mississippi River, and rainfall is expected into the weekend in parts of Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri, according to the National Weather Service.

Still, the precipitation now will help recently planted crops in most areas.

Nineteen percent of the U.S. soybean crop was planted at the start of the week, up from 9% seven days earlier and ahead of the prior five-year average of 11%, the Department of Agriculture said in a report.

About 26% of U.S. corn was in the ground as of Sunday, up from 14% the previous week but on par with the average for this time of year. Six percent of the crop had emerged.

In Argentina, meanwhile, dry weather in the next two weeks likely will stress late-filling soybeans, though the northeastern quadrant of the country's soybeans may see some showers today, Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients.

Soybean futures for July delivery rose 9¼ cents to $14.27 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal was up $2.40 to $427 a short ton while soybean oil added 0.85 cents to 53.33 cents a pound.

Corn futures for July delivery gained 3¼ cents to $5.92¼ a bushel.

Wheat for July delivery rose 2¾ cents to $6.47¾ a bushel, while Kansas City futures gained 7¼ cents to $8.05½ a bushel.

**

2. Corn Export Sales Hit Marketing-Year Low

**

Export sales of corn dropped to the lowest since the 2022/2023 marketing year began on Sept. 1, USDA said in a report.

Cancelations led to a net-reduction in corn sales in the seven days through April 27 of 315,600 metric tons. That's a shift from sales of 400,000 tons the previous week, the agency said.

Japan took 193,300 metric tons, Taiwan bought 74,400 tons, Guatemala purchased 37,000 tons, Colombia was in for 34,800 tons, and Mexico bought 28,700 tons.

Offsetting those purchases, however, were several cancelations. China nixed shipments of 562,800 metric tons, an unnamed country canceled orders for 168,800 tons, and Panama scrapped purchases of 26,000 tons, USDA said.

Exports of corn for the week, however, hit a marketing-year high of 1.7 million metric tons.

Soybean sales fell to 289,700 metric tons, down 7% week-to-week and 7% from the prior five-year average, the agency said.

China was the big buyer at 134,300 metric tons, followed by Germany at 128,300 tons, and the Netherlands at 85,500 tons. Japan purchased 48,500 tons and Costa Rica bought 32,200 tons.

An unknown country canceled cargoes of 217,800 metric tons.

Soybean exports for the week rose 24% to 561,200 tons, the government said.

Wheat sales were up to 211,100 metric tons, a 26% gain from the previous week and up 14% from the prior four-week average, the agency said.

Mexico bought 72,600 metric tons, South Korea was in for 32,000 tons, the Dominican Republic purchased 29,900 tons, Italy took 29,200, tons and Japan bought 27,000 tons.

Singapore canceled orders for 18,000 tons and Guatemala nixed shipments of 14,000 tons.

Exports for the week came in at 288,900 metric tons, down 5% from the previous week, USDA said in its report.

**

3. Red Flag Warnings Issued For Parts of Eastern Colorado, New Mexico

Red Flag Warnings have been issued for much of southeastern Colorado and almost all of New Mexico due to extremely dry weather, according to the National Weather Service.

In southeastern Colorado, winds will be sustained from 10 to 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph expected, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Relative humidity will fall as low as 9%.

A Red Flag Warning will take effect at noon today and last until 10 p.m. local time, the agency said.

Further north in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms are forecast for today and tonight with some sever weather expected.

"Heavy rainfall and localized flooding will also be possible in the areas that receive repeated rounds of thunderstorms," the NWS said.