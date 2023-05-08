3 Big Things Today, May 8, 2023

1. Wheat Futures Rise in Overnight Trading

Wheat futures were higher in overnight trading on concerns about the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Talks between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations on Friday failed to produce any breakthroughs, leaving the state of the agreement that allows ships carrying agricultural products out of Ukraine safely in limbo.

Russia has threatened to end the deal that was originally implemented at the beginning of August and renewed in November.

Two ships left Ukraine ports this morning, one carrying just over 10,000 metric tons of corn and another with about 53,000 tons of sunflower meal aboard, both headed to China, according to data from the UN.

Also boosting prices overnight are ongoing worries about the U.S. winter-wheat crop.

Almost 84% of Kansas, the biggest producer of winter varieties, was suffering from drought last week, up from 82% a week earlier, data from the U.S. Drought Monitor show. A year ago, 68% of the stat was seeing drought conditions.

Little or no rain is expected in southwestern Kansas or the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles at least through the end of the week, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Wheat for July delivery rose 31⁄ 4 cents to $6.63½ a bushel, while Kansas City futures jumped 11¾ cents to $8.44¾ a bushel.

Corn futures for July delivery gained 2 cents to $5.98½ a bushel.

Soybean futures for July delivery rose 51⁄ 4 cents to $14.41¾ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal was up $1 to $427.10 a short ton while soybean oil added 0.42 cents to 54.75 cents a pound.

**

2. Speculators Raise Net-Short Positions in Corn

**

Investors increased their net-short positions, or bets on lower prices, in corn and were less bullish on soybeans week-to-week, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Speculators raised their net-shorts to 111,784 futures contracts in corn in the seven days that ended on May 2, the CFTC said in a report.

That's up from 10,059 contracts the previous week.

In soybeans, money managers reduced their net-long positions, or bets on higher prices, to 54,990 futures contracts, the agency said.

That's down from 87,132 contracts a week earlier.

Investors also turned bearish on hard red winter wheat futures, holding a net-short position of 6,470 contracts last week, a reversal from the previous week's net-long position of 6,586 contracts, the government said.

Hedge funds and other large investment firms held a net-short 127,856 futures contracts in soft red winter wheat, up from 114,163 contracts the previous week, the CFTC said in its report.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows trader positions in futures markets.

The report provides positions held by commercial traders, or those using futures to hedge their physical assets; noncommercial traders, or money managers (also called large speculators); and nonreportables, or small speculators.

A net-long position indicates more traders are betting on higher prices, while a net-short position means more are betting futures will decline.

**

3. Storms Expected This Week in Much of Central Corn Belt

Thunderstorms are possible in parts of eastern Nebraska through much of Iowa today with some storms becoming severe, according to the National Weather Service.

More storms will roll through the area starting Wednesday into the weekend, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

While some strong storms may make an appearance, the overall threat of severe weather remains low at the time, the agency said.

In central Nebraska, meanwhile, there's a possibility that storms will make their way into the area starting tomorrow. Parts of the region will face a "marginal risk" of severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday, the NWS said.

Storms also are forecast for much of central and eastern Illinois. Winds are expected to gust up to 50 mph today and hail may fall in some parts of the region, the agency said.