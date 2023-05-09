3 Big Things Today, May 9, 2023

1. Grain Futures Decline in Overnight Trading

Corn futures were lower in overnight trading as planting in the U.S. rolls on and wheat declined amid improved crop conditions.

The U.S. corn crop was 49% planted as of Sunday, the Department of Agriculture said in a report. That's up from 26% a week earlier and ahead of expectations in a Reuters poll for 48%.

Twelve percent of the crop had emerged from the ground, double the previous week and ahead of the prior five-year average of 11%, the USDA said.

Some 35% of soybeans had been sown at the start of the week, up from 19% a week earlier and ahead of the trade average of 34%.

Nine percent had emerged, up from the prior five-year average of 4%.

U.S. winter wheat was 29% good or excellent, up from 28% a week earlier, the USDA said. Analysts polled by Reuters, however, were expecting 30% of the crop to earn top ratings.

Recent rainfall gave hard-red winter wheat in the southern Plains a boost, but dry weather is expected this week for much of the region.

Spring wheat planting continued with 24% in the ground as of Sunday, up from 12% a week earlier but well behind the prior five-year average of 38%. Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting 28% to be planted at the start of the week.

No ships from Ukrainian ports were inspected Sunday or Monday as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is set to expire on May 18.

Officials from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations have thus far been unable to extend the deal, which was originally implemented at the beginning of August and renewed in November.

Corn futures for July delivery dropped 5 ½ cents to $5.91 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery fell 8 1/2 cents to $6.45 ½ a bushel, while Kansas City futures lost 1 3/4 to $8.42 ½ a bushel.

Soybean futures for July delivery were down 4 1/4 cents to $14.29 ½ a bushel. Soymeal fell $3.40 to $423.50 a short ton while soybean oil rose 0.27 cent to 53.92 cents a pound.

2. Exports Inspections of Beans, Corn and Wheat All Decline

Inspections of U.S. soybeans, corn and wheat all declined week-to-week, the USDA said in a report.

Soybean inspections for offshore delivery dropped to 394,755 metric tons in the seven days that ended on May 4, the agency said.

That's down from 407,973 tons the previous week and the 506,939 tons that were assessed during the same week a year earlier.

Corn assessments were down to 963,351 metric tons last week from 1.52 million tons the previous week and 1.48 million tons during the same week in 2022, the government said.

Wheat inspections declined to 209,138 metric tons, the USDA said. That's down from 358,273 tons a week earlier and 262,919 tons a year earlier.

Since the start of the marketing year on Sept. 1, the USDA has inspected 47.9 million metric tons of soybeans for overseas delivery. That's little changed from the 47.8 million tons assessed during the same timeframe a year earlier.

Corn assessments since the beginning of September now stand at 24.9 million metric tons, down from 38.1 million tons during the same period last year, the agency said.

Wheat inspections since the start of the grain's marketing year on June 1 are now at 18.5 million metric tons, down from the 19 million tons that had been examined at the same point in 2022, the USDA said in its report.

3. Storms Forecast For Parts of Dakotas, Minnesota

Stormy weather is expected in parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota today and tonight with some becoming severe, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are expected today with a "marginal risk" of severe weather in western parts of the Dakotas, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

In northeastern Minnesota, meanwhile, some of the stronger storms that hit the region may result in hail and heavy downpours, the agency said. Some flooding is possible in the area.

In eastern Missouri and southern Illinois, isolated thunderstorms are forecast for today and tonight. The chances for precipitation continue through the beginning of next week, the NWS said.