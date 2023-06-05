Eastern Corn Belt to continue to see dry conditions

After the third driest May in over 30 years, abnormally dry and drought areas expanded across the U. S. Corn Belt in May. However, as the calendar flipped to June, scattered showers and thunderstorms brought a much-needed drink for some fields, but missed many others. The drier-than-normal weather pattern needs to flip in June to avoid significant headwinds for crops.

The hot and dry end of May and beginning of June across the Corn Belt increased evapotranspiration rates. Rainfall was spotty across the Corn Belt, and almost non-existent in the eastern region, the High Plains saw showers and storms day-after-day, which led to flooding in some areas. This was quite the turn from earlier in the growing season when widespread drought across the region caused significant issues to the wheat crop.

Unfortunately, the rains arrived a little to late to help that crop, but it is certainly needed, and the United States Drought Monitor noted improvement in drought conditions across the High Plains region at the end of May.

Moving into the first full week of June, temperatures are not expected to be as hot as the previous week in the Corn Belt, but the dry pattern remains. This is forecast to be one of the driest first full weeks of June in 30-plus years, according to data from WeatherTrends360.

Any incoming rainfall will arrive in the form of isolated showers and thunderstorms with lower chances in the eastern Corn Belt than the western Corn Belt. Wetter weather is expected to continue in the High Plains but will be more concentrated in southern region and across Texas. However, current drought conditions are likely to expand or deepen across portions of the Corn Belt.

