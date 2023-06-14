Q&A with Illinois state climatologist Trent Ford

Trent Ford wasn’t originally planning on taking his career down the climatology path.

Growing up in Illinois and receiving three degrees in geography at Illinois State University and Texas A&M University, he discovered that climatology integrated information from hydrology, spatial awareness, and fit in well with what he was studying. He knew early on that he wanted to work in a water-related field, but ended up focusing on the atmospheric part of water. He wasn’t working as a climatologist, but he understood the field and was prepared to make the leap when an opportunity arose.

In 2019, Ford took over the role of state climatologist for the state of Illinois after spending time as an assistant professor of Geography and Environmental Resources at Southern Illinois University.

He spoke recently to Successful Farming about developments in the field, making an impact in his home state, and more.

Successful Farming: What gets you excited in this field?

Ford: Well I’m from Illinois originally, so I enjoy it here. That’s a big pull. You feel you’re contributing. That’s a big thing. Making a contribution, helping people — that’s always been a big thing for me. It’s really been a big part of my job, and I really enjoy the service aspect.

Beyond that, the intellectual merit of it or my inherent curiosity about how things work, and especially how climate works with all these other systems to make what we get. It can be as simple as, “How warm was it last month?” Just that number-crunching can be very interesting, all the way to, “If we’re getting wetter in spring, what does that mean for a strawberry grower?” So all of that comes together.

It’s not the research necessarily that keeps me going, it’s the service aspect – working with people, talking with people, getting information that people need.

SF: What is your biggest concern looking ahead?

Ford: Are we preparing enough for the changes in climate that we’re seeing, especially with the extreme events that come from that. Looking five years down the road, are we going to be better prepared than we are now? Hopefully so.

Over the last 10 years we’ve really seen growth in the climate enterprise, where private industry groups are moving into the climate space — whether that be for catastrophe modeling or climate change projection. That’s not a concern, it’s great because the world of climate has opened up beyond academics and people who have been in service climatology for a long time. What we’re seeing is the product development outpacing the science. It may be a concern, but it’s definitely manageable. It’s making sure that, as we grow the world of climate, that science is sort of leading that charge. One example is seeing some of these super high-resolution projections of something like wildfire risk or flood risk, and you get in there and break down and realize these are not built on the most solid science.

That is one concern: Is the technology outpacing the science over the next five years. The consequences of that could be poor decision-making or poor information. We just need to make sure the science of climate is driving the bus here.

SF: Is there anything you’ve been researching recently that’s been a big challenge?

Ford: More generally, I think one of the bigger challenges is that Illinois has done a really good job of mapping floodplains and writing policy and regulation to make sure we’re not doing things in the floodplains that we shouldn’t be. What we’ve seen is this shift in where flood damage occurs. Not in floodplains, because we’ve built our systems to not be vulnerable, but instead flooding outside the floodplains that comes with really intense rainfall events.

Especially in some of our more residential areas where our infrastructure may not be built to handle it, we get these flash-flooding events. There are all sorts of problems with that. First of all, flood insurance is spotty outside of floodplains so people might not even know they’re at risk; second of all, we might not know they’re at risk because we haven’t done the work that’s needed to map those areas. The thought about how flood science and mitigation is changing is a really important development. It’s a big challenge. It’s not easy but it’s easier to map your 100- or 500-year floodplain than it is to map outside that floodplain, what flooding looks like in Bloomington, Normal, or Decatur.

Improving modeling and our understanding of changes in rainfall patterns – these are the things that are going to drive flood hazard mitigation and communication over the next 10 to 20 years or so.

SF: What’s your busiest time of the year?

Ford: In the winter between January and March, that’s when all the ag meetings and shows are. That’s when I have my dog-and-pony show that I take around. Between Jan. 1 and March 31, I’ll give around two or three dozen public talks, and then it falls off as farmers get in the fields. It’s funny, I’m not all that busy during the growing season because things are going on.

The only exception is when we have drought. When we have a big drought, then it’s a lot more busy.

SF: What would you like farmers to know?

Ford: The main point here for the ag community is that what I try to do in my position is keep on top of what’s going on in weather and climate. That can mean day-to-day weather variability, extreme events, and climate change. What I’m doing is trying to serve the Illinois populace as best as possible. That is the goal of my job. What that means is I am here for whatever they need in the world of weather and climate.

If it’s information, if it’s data, if it’s analysis, if it’s help to make a decision — whatever that is — that’s my job. That is the most important thing for people to know. I’m not a research scientist who just got plugged into this position and they’ll just hear from me when I want their data and then they’ll never hear from me again. I’m really here to serve.