Q&A with Steve Vavrus, Wisconsin’s new climatologist

Growing up in and around the farm country of Central Indiana and getting a degree from Purdue University, Steve Vavrus was always interested in the weather. He leaned into climatology while going to graduate school at the University of Wisconsin. That drove him to his current role as the new Wisconsin state climatologist. After starting in January 2023, Vavrus has ideas to increase the utility of the newly organized State Climate Department.

He spoke with Successful Farming about adjusting to the role, technology’s increasing role in climatology, and more.

Successful Farming: What gets you excited in this field?

Vavrus: I love weather and I love helping people, so this is a good mission for me. I especially enjoy finding practical solutions that connect people with the right weather and climate data. One of the challenges is that there’s so much weather and climate information out there, but it’s hard to find the right data for a person’s particular needs.

The abundance of information on the internet is a two-sided coin. The information’s out there if you’re looking for it, but it’s so difficult to wade through it to find what you need.

SF: What is your biggest concern looking ahead?

Vavrus: I’m concerned that weather is having a bigger impact on our lives, especially as it changes and behaves in ways that we’re not used to. The impacts of weather and weather extremes is a concern — we don’t know what the next five years will bring. If it’s anything like the last five years, it's going to be at the top of our list in terms of societal impacts.

As a climatologist, I’m concerned for climate services and climate service providers like ours in the state climate office, because there’s so much information out there online, some people might not think state climatology offices are needed anymore.

It’s precisely the difficulty in finding and interpreting so much information that makes state climatology offices serve such an important function. Now more than ever, I think there’s an important role for state climatology offices to play.

SF: What advice do you lean on?

Vavrus: I have leaned heavily on other state climatology offices, especially those in the surrounding states. They’ve been super helpful and very generous of their time and their experiences. They’ve provided a lot of good advice on how to provide climate services to our stakeholders, like farmers, researchers, insurance, and a lot of different people with different needs. All of them have emphasized in the Midwest that agriculture is a heavy user of weather and climate information, so I’m exploring ways to make the Wisconsin state climatology office as user-friendly as possible.

SF: What’s ahead in the next five years?

Vavrus: I’m learning more about how the ag industry is utilizing apps more commonly to monitor crops and livestock. This is a great opportunity for climate service providers like us to offer relevant weather and climate data so that we can create improved and integrated decision-support tools to let farmers know when’s the best time to plant, what their current water demands are, all of these things that weren’t really on the table 20 years ago because we didn’t have the apps to do this. Now we have the ability, and it seems like a natural fit to plug that in.

More specific to Wisconsin, a big technological development we’re looking forward to here is the creation of a statewide Mesonet. We plan to have a weather station in every county of the state coordinate with us. As they roll out in the coming years, we’ll be able to provide highly accurate real-time data.

SF: What would you like farmers to know?

Vavrus: The first thing I would tell them is our newly revitalized state climate office is now open. We have access to a warehouse for climate and weather data to help farmers with their operations, but we need to hear what information is most useful for them and in what format.

I would love to hear more from farmers what they would like to see, such as a particular decision-support tool. For example, with summer heat, maybe a tool that provides information on forecasts and heat index for the next two weeks could be especially helpful. I know for managing livestock, that’s a big deal. So if there are things like that, please let us know.