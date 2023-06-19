Rainfall for Corn Belt likely to be spare until July

The second full week of June 2023, week-ending June 17, was another drier than normal week for the Corn Belt.

According to data from WeatherTrends360, this was the eighth driest second full week of June in 30+ years for the Corn Belt. The exception was in the far eastern reaches of the region, mainly across Ohio, with several days of showers and storms, some severe, which brought much-needed rain to the state.

Temperatures were well below normal for this time of year in the Corn Belt and this was the third coolest second full week of June in 30+ years for the Corn Belt, according to WeatherTrends360. So, while dry conditions helped to expand drought across much of the region, the cooler than normal temperatures helped temper evapotranspiration rates.

Unfortunately, the transition to a widespread wetter weather pattern continues to be delayed in the weather forecasting models. The third full week of June, week-ending June 24, will start out with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly for the western and central portions of the Corn Belt. Much of the rest of the week will feature dry weather. Any chance of showers and storms will likely be reserved to far western or southern portions of the region.

Temperatures will start to tick upwards, especially by the middle to latter part of the week, which will increase evapotranspiration rates. This is unfavorable news for the Corn Belt as the hotter and drier weather will likely rapidly expand and deepen drought conditions.

While the recent dry conditions have allowed for abnormal dryness to moderate drought to appear in the Corn Belt, the dry conditions are not expected to be long-term. Through the remainder of June, drier trends are likely to remain in the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes while the western Corn Belt, namely the Dakotas to Nebraska, will see some above normal rainfall.

In July, Weathertrends360 expects rain to return to most of the eastern Corn Belt. Below normal rainfall is still a possibility for some parts with the main area of concern being from eastern South Dakota and southern Minnesota to northeastern Iowa and northwest Illinois.