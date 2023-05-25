Summer weather to shift favorably in the Corn Belt

The summer of 2023 will be the coolest in six years for the United States Corn Belt, WeatherTrends360 projects.

For the past three summers, the U.S. Corn Belt has trended warmer than normal with varying degrees of drought, mainly in the central and western portions of the Corn Belt. Those planning on the same weather trends in the Summer of 2023 could be in for some surprises as the state of the atmosphere will be largely different from the past three years.

Temperatures should not be a huge factor in the Corn Belt this growing season with fewer instances of extended extreme heat of temperatures at or above 100°F. Additionally, nighttime temperatures have a lower risk of being above average, which is better for corn yields. No major issues are expected during the critical pollination phase as heat will be less of a factor than it has been the past couple years.

Precipitation should also trend favorably for the Corn Belt as a whole with this being the wettest Summer in four years, according to forecasts from WeatherTrends360. Drought conditions should start to ease in the western Corn Belt. The increased moisture will decrease the threat to crop yields, pastures, and livestock. The only caveat is that there is a chance for drought to expand in the eastern Corn Belt.

While the weather pattern overall is more favorable for the growing season, there are some risks as well. Increased severe weather in the summer, mainly in the northern Corn Belt, could cause some localized issues with hail or wind damage. The tornado count for 2023 was running well above average going into May and that trend is expected to continue into the summer with the highest number of tornadoes in four years. In spring, severe weather tends to be more prevalent in southern areas with this area shifting farther north into the summertime.

With an overall shift in the weather pattern for summer 2023, fertilizer needs will be different than the past couple of years. In a cooler and wetter summer, the need for nitrogen increases. This weather pattern also increases the prevalence of disease, so vigilance and increased treatment may be required. A cooler and wetter summer also tends to result in less weeds and pests. Additionally, the prospect of a wetter growing season may necessitate a change in the variety of corn planted this season.