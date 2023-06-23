Texas is green and farmers are thankful after dry winter

After a dry winter, late spring storms have brought some drought relief to the Texas panhandle. With the wet weather, though, comes the loss of cotton for farmers in the area.

“We’re used to being in a dry, semi-arid area,” Mark Howard, director of the Texas Corn Producers and farmer in Dalhart, Texas, says. “It’s always a challenging area to grow crops in.”

Howard says that the past three years on his farm have been stressful with increasing drought conditions. “Water usage has been a little more than in the past,” he says about the previous growing seasons. “This year it looks like we might trend the other way.”

At the beginning of the spring, according to the March 21 drought monitor map, the Texas panhandle was experiencing 100% drought stress from D1 moderate drought to D4 exceptional drought. A few months later, the recent drought monitor map shows the impact that significant precipitation has brought to the area with the Texas panhandle showing D1 moderate drought as the worst drought conditions.

Overall, almost 42% of Texas is drought free compared to the nearly 22% from the beginning of spring. Nearly 36% of the state is abnormally dry, while just over 16% is in D1 moderate drought. D2 severe drought conditions have improved from nearly 30% in March to just below 5% as of the latest drought monitor map. Just over 1% of the state is in D3 extreme drought, and less than 1% of the state’s acres are in D4 exceptional drought.

“Texas is green again and everyone is thankful for that,” Howard says. The increased precipitation, though, comes with its own set of challenges, Howard notes. “We did lose all of our cotton due to excessive moisture.”

Because of the unusually high rainfall, Howard says that, “the ground stayed saturated,” resulting in disease impacting the cotton on his farm. “The cotton stands were awesome,” Howard says, “but they just needed more warmth and a little less rain.”

Howard says he’s already replanted the cotton acres with corn on his farm, stating that, “when we lose cotton it immediately changes the work routine for the rest of the summer.” In some ways, he says it lowers the workload, but now they’ve got twice as much corn to take care of.

The June 18 Crop Progress Condition report for Texas reiterates the challenges farmers in the Texas panhandle have faced with their cotton crop this year. According to the report, other farmers that have lost cotton have replanted with sorghum. Overall, the cotton crop is rated 4% excellent, 26% good, 38% fair, 20% poor and 12% very poor.

Not only has the excess moisture impacted his cotton this year, but Howard says that his first cutting of alfalfa was also affected. “On the alfalfa operation we normally cut the first week of May,” Howard says. “That was delayed a full thirty days, and we missed the first cutting.”

Howard says he doesn’t know what the quality of his alfalfa is yet. In a typical year, Howard says that he’d be able to get five cuttings of the alfalfa, however this year he anticipates getting four cuttings.

Although the increased precipitation has caused some setbacks, Howard says that their subsoil moisture levels are now full. “We’ll be better prepared to handle what comes next,” Howard says.

Across the state, the Crop Progress Condition report shows that subsoil and topsoil moisture conditions are predominately adequate. The subsoil moisture supplies rated 9% surplus, 61% adequate, 21% short, and 9% very short. Topsoil moisture supplies rated similarly with 10% surplus, 56% adequate, 26% short, and 8% very short.

Despite the challenges the increased moisture has brought, Howard reiterates how grateful he is to see things green in his area. “We’ve seen creeks run this year that we’ve never seen,” Howard says.

“What we do is act and react,” Howard says. “Nothing changes your plans in agriculture more than weather.”