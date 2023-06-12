Wetter weather on the horizon for Corn Belt

Drought conditions deepened and expanded across a large portion of the Corn Belt early in June, especially in the eastern region. A stagnant, dry weather pattern has led to the rapid expansion of drought in the eastern United States, but a pattern change is on the horizon later in June.

The first full week of June, week ending June 10, was the third driest first week of June in 30-plus years for the Corn Belt, according to data from WeatherTrends360. Rainfall was hit-or-miss and more focused in western areas and, once again, in the High Plains and southern Plains. In fact, portions of High Plains have seen much above normal precipitation in the past two weeks which has led to the improvement in drought conditions across the area. Unfortunately, the rain is a little too late to salvage much of the hard red winter wheat crops after months of drought.

As drought conditions expand rapidly across portions of the Corn Belt in the past couple of weeks, USDA estimates that 45% of corn production areas are in drought as of June 6. A pattern change is desperately needed to avoid substantial issues with the crop.

Luckily, the much-needed pattern change looks to be arriving by the second half of June which will bring better chances of precipitation to the Corn Belt.

Before the pattern change takes hold, there will be another drier-than-normal week for the Corn Belt in the second full week of June, week ending June 17. This is forecast to be the fourth driest second full week of June in 30-plus years for the Corn Belt, according to forecasts from WeatherTrends360. The best chance for precipitation in the very dry eastern portions of the Corn Belt will be early in the week and again later in the week. Also, southern areas will see a better chance of precipitation than northern areas.

Temperatures will be cooler than normal in the second week of June for the Corn Belt as a whole. Overall, below average temperatures will be favorable as the lack of substantial heat will keep evapotranspiration rates lower, especially as much of the region battles continued drier than normal conditions.

