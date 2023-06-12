Content ID

346741

Wetter weather on the horizon for Corn Belt

By
Krissy Klinger
6/12/2023
Storm clouds over a corn field early in the growing season.
iStock: muha04

Drought conditions deepened and expanded across a large portion of the Corn Belt early in June, especially in the eastern region. A stagnant, dry weather pattern has led to the rapid expansion of drought in the eastern United States, but a pattern change is on the horizon later in June. 

The first full week of June, week ending June 10, was the third driest first week of June in 30-plus years for the Corn Belt, according to data from WeatherTrends360. Rainfall was hit-or-miss and more focused in western areas and, once again, in the High Plains and southern Plains. In fact, portions of High Plains have seen much above normal precipitation in the past two weeks which has led to the improvement in drought conditions across the area. Unfortunately, the rain is a little too late to salvage much of the hard red winter wheat crops after months of drought.

Weather map for the week of Monday, June 12

As drought conditions expand rapidly across portions of the Corn Belt in the past couple of weeks, USDA estimates that 45% of corn production areas are in drought as of June 6. A pattern change is desperately needed to avoid substantial issues with the crop.

Luckily, the much-needed pattern change looks to be arriving by the second half of June which will bring better chances of precipitation to the Corn Belt.

Before the pattern change takes hold, there will be another drier-than-normal week for the Corn Belt in the second full week of June, week ending June 17. This is forecast to be the fourth driest second full week of June in 30-plus years for the Corn Belt, according to forecasts from WeatherTrends360. The best chance for precipitation in the very dry eastern portions of the Corn Belt will be early in the week and again later in the week. Also, southern areas will see a better chance of precipitation than northern areas.

Temperatures will be cooler than normal in the second week of June for the Corn Belt as a whole. Overall, below average temperatures will be favorable as the lack of substantial heat will keep evapotranspiration rates lower, especially as much of the region battles continued drier than normal conditions.

Weather 360 blue circular logo
Be proactive to weather, not reactive. The Weathertrends360 FarmCast offers a long-range forecast up to 365 days in advance. Our statistical, 24 climate cycle, based forecasting model is 85% accurate a year out – better than most companies’ week 2 forecast.  Learn more about how a $369 annual fee for FarmCast may be the best investment you make all year.

Read more about
Weather News

More Weather News

Map of Indiana drought conditions
'A lot of rolled leaves' in Indiana
Article
Map of Kansas drought conditions
Cattle, wheat, and farmers are suffering in Kansas
Article
Map of Ohio drought conditions at the end of May 2023
Ohio map turns yellow as temps soar, dry spell continues
Article
Green corn growing in Grandview, Iowa on a sunny morning in early June 2023
Iowa farmers finish planting, warm and dry weather persists
Article
All Weather News
Loading...

Talk in Marketing

Most Recent Poll

To meet my machinery needs in the next year, I’m

holding off on buying and working with what I have
43% (33 votes)
I just want to see the responses
28% (21 votes)
looking online for deals
13% (10 votes)
sticking to my dealership
9% (7 votes)
hitting the auction market
7% (5 votes)
Total votes: 76