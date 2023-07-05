Optimal tire deflection to increase yield

Tire deflection on your machinery is an important factor that can affect total yield. What does optimal deflection look like, and how does that impact traction and flotation?

If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, “tire deflection” is the amount of bulge the tire lowers under load as the weight or torque is applied to the tire by the equipment axle, says Greg Gilland of Maxam Tire International.

“Deflection is critical in radial tire performance because it allows the tire to flex and generate a wider contact area (footprint) with the ground,” says Dave Paulk, manager for field technical services at BKT. “The increased contact patch generates higher traction and greater flotation characteristics. The benefits of increased traction include improved time efficiency, reduced fuel costs, and optimized machinery performance. Increased flotation characteristics lead to reduced soil disturbance, and decreased soil compaction which in turn increases product yield.”

Optimal deflection

Ag Tire Talk

The optimal tire deflection in an agricultural tire ensures that as the tire compresses or deflects under the given load, the tire footprint extends to ensure that the maximum coverage is derived from the tread face, delivering both the traction or flotation necessary for the equipment to work.

There are two types of tire deflection, according to Ken Brodbeck, VP of technology for Precision Inflation. Vertical deflection occurs as the tire is loaded vertically, and bulge deflection occurs as the tire load is increased, causing the tire sidewall to bulge outward.

“When a tire is experiencing proper field deflection, the tire’s sidewall is bulging the way it was designed to, its contact patch with the ground lengthens to it is optimum, and you’re reducing soil compaction and promoting even tire wear,” says Blaine Cox, Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America.

READ MORE: 6 ways to reduce tire stubble damage

Ideally, pressure is optimized separately for transport and field travel.

Transport = Higher PSI = Less deflection

Field = Lower PSI = More deflection

To set your tractor tire to the optimum deflection or psi, you need the following information:

Tire size and tire designation: Standard, IF or VF

Single, dual or triple configuration

Axle load

The tire company’s pressure calculator, usually found on their website, to find the correct psi.

If you do not have a Central Tire Inflation System (CTIS), it’s recommended to select the pressure for the toughest service condition, which is usually the higher transport pressure, says Brodbeck. If you do have CTIS, you can optimize tire deflection/inflation pressure for both the field and the road.

IF/VF tires

“Increased Flexion (IF) and Very High Flexion (VF) tires are now available in the marketplace, using increased deflection for both better traction and flotation,” says Paulk.

IF tires can carry 20% more weight than a standard radial tire at the same air pressure. They can carry the same weight at approximately 20% less air pressure.

READ MORE: How to maintain optimal air pressure on tractor tires

VF tires carry 40% more weight at the same air pressure as a standard radial tire, and can carry the same weight at approximately 40% less air pressure. This allows the deflection of the tire to spread out the footprint of the tire to distribute the weight of the equipment and enhance traction and flotation which minimizes soil compaction.

This can result in overall better efficiency, with improved yields of up to and beyond 4% due to low soil compaction, says Brodbeck.

Editor's Note: This content originally appeared in AG Tire Talk to provide answers that farm equipment dealers have about farm tire technology. This series features a trending question followed by an abridged version of the answers. For the complete answers, check out agtiretalk.com.

