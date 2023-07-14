News Pa. Sens. Fetterman, Casey introduce bill to expand funding for organic farming U.S. Sens. John Fetterman and Bob Casey, of Pennsylvania, have joined with other Democrats in the Senate to introduce legislation to increase support for the organic farming industry. By Pennsylvania Capital-Star Pennsylvania Capital-Star The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics, and policy. Since the launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. Thanks to partnerships with news organizations across the state, and correspondents in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Northeastern Pennsylvania, the Capital-Star can deliver breaking news from the furthest corners of the Commonwealth. Their 3-person Washington D.C. Bureau provides a critical Pennsylvania lens on national issues. The Capital-Star's staff includes veterans of PennLive/ThePatriot-News, Harrisburg/Lehigh Valley Magazine, The Morning Call, of Allentown, and The Centre Daily Times. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 14, 2023 Photo: Photo credit: USDA By Kim Lyons U.S. Sens. John Fetterman and Bob Casey, of Pennsylvania, have joined with other Democrats in the Senate to introduce legislation to increase support for the organic farming industry. The Organic Science and Research Investment Act would expand mandatory funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’’s Organic Research and Extension Initiative, which provides grants to research agencies and universities, and requires the USDA to prioritize organic research in its budget justification to Congress. The bill would also require the USDA to study the feasibility of certifying more research land as organic, and create a grant program for transitioning to organic production. “I’m proud to introduce this bill to expand resources for Pennsylvania’s critical organics industry,” Fetterman, who serves on the Senate Agriculture Committee, said in a statement. “We’re one of the top organic-producing states, and we need to keep it that way.” Earlier this year, Fetterman added, Pennsylvania invested $1.8 million to help conventional farms transition to organic farming. “I’m going to fight like hell to make sure the federal government’s part in supporting organic research and our small farmers gets there too.” Pennsylvania ranks fourth in the country for the number of certified organic farms, at more than 1,125; in 2021, the commonwealth’s farms produced $1.09 billion of organic goods. “Because of our farmers, Pennsylvania is one of the Nation’s leaders in organics, one of the fastest growing sectors of American agriculture,” Casey said in a statement. “A meaningful federal investment in this vital industry would create jobs in rural areas and market opportunities for our family farmers.” Pennsylvania Capital Star is part of the States Newsroom, a network of similar news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit