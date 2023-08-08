Poor weather hits Ukraine milling wheat output

The share of milling wheat in Ukraine's 2023 wheat harvest could fall to 40% from 70% in previous years because of poor weather, the Ukrainian Agrarian Council (UAC) said on Tuesday, warning of wider problems for global food supply.

By
Reuters
Reuters
Founded in 1851, Reuters is a news agency owned by Thomson Reuters. With 200 locations worldwide and 2,500 journalists, Reuters is one of the largest news agencies in the world. Reuters has remained true to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity, and freedom from bias, working relentlessly to bring news from the source and from every corner of the world. 
Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023
Close up of wheat in the field.

KYIV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The share of milling wheat in Ukraine's 2023 wheat harvest could fall to 40% from 70% in previous years because of poor weather, the Ukrainian Agrarian Council (UAC) said on Tuesday, warning of wider problems for global food supply.

Ukraine is a traditional wheat grower but crop quality and the volume of wheat with sufficient protein content for milling depends largely on weather conditions.

"The key problem with the new harvest was its poor quality: due to weather conditions, the grain has a low protein content," the UAC said in a statement.

The council added that other European states also had a large volumes of feed wheat and the current 2023/24 season "will be problematic with the supply of food grains worldwide".

Ukraine had harvested 12.5 million metric tons of wheat as of Aug. 4, with a yield of 4.64 tons per hectare.

Traders union UGA this month said that Ukraine is able to harvest 20.2 million tons of wheat this year, the same as in 2022.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman)

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Wheat2-CloseUp
Russian wheat export prices rose last week amid strong shipments
Ukraine monitors price increases for goods, planting challenges as war continues
Ukraine asks farmers for 2024 sowing plans amid difficulties with exports
Russia-Ukraine-flags-with-crack
Russia strikes Ukraine's Danube port, sending global grain prices higher
wheat field
Russian wheat export prices stable last week after spiking due to grain deal exit
Golden Wheat
India might cut or abolish wheat import tax to boost supply, check prices
Container Cargo ship in the ocean with Birds flying
Global food security concerns after Russia attacks Ukraine grain infrastructure
russia ukraine flags
Russia hits Ukraine's grain for fourth day, seizing ships
Ukraine monitors price increases for goods, planting challenges as war continues
Ukraine's farmers fear the worst after grain deal collapses
Multiple corn ears.
Ukraine corn exports seen down 30% next season, says UGA
Colorful map of Ukraine from a globe
Ukraine warns over impact of Kakhovka dam collapse on farmland
Colorful map of Ukraine from a globe
Ukraine warns over impact of Kakhovka dam collapse on farmland
No sector of agriculture left unaffected as the invasion of Ukraine enters day 43.
Ukraine must be ready to export mostly via Danube ports - sea ports authority
Wheat
Export prices of Russian wheat pushed lower by new crop, low demand
Card Placeholder Image
Ukraine grain harvest 97% complete at 53.7 mln T, ministry says
Card Placeholder Image
Ukraine grain harvest 98% complete at 53.9 mln T
Ukraine_graphic
Ukraine 2023 corn area could fall by up to 35%