Practical Farmers of Iowa launches conservation cost-share program

Practical Farmers of Iowa (PFI) has a cost-share program up and running, giving farmers throughout the state the opportunity to apply for conservation measures meant to provide native habitats for wildlife, water quality improvements and better soil health.

Through four practices – prairie strips, precision conservation, oxbow wetlands, and pollinator habitats – PFI hopes to meet growing farmer demand for conservation and wildlife habitats.

PFI habitat viability coordinator Grace Yi said the goal of the project is to provide farmers with opportunities for peer-to-peer communication and learning, as well as the resources needed to successfully implement conservation practices.

“The technical resources could be providing them with step-by-step how-to guides on installing a conservation practice,” Yi said. “For something like native prairie restoration, that might look like doing a phone consultation or an in-field consultation.”

The program was recently opened and Yi said the PFI is still in the very early stages of each practice, mostly consulting with farmers to figure out what the vision is for the conservation practice and how they want it to impact the land.

Prairie strips are said to reduce sediment loss by 95% and reduce nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen lost due to runoff, according to Iowa State University trials. A one-time payment is provided for farmers approved for the practice. The program can work with the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), as well.

Oxbow wetlands remove 42% of excess nutrients from water, according to The Nature Conservatory, and enrollees receive financial support and technical assistance during the planning and construction process.

Pollinator habitats provide farmers with payment for creating or enhancing existing structures designed to increase the viability of multiple pollinating species like the American bumblebee, the monarch butterfly, and more.

Precision conservation focuses on replacing acres with below-average yields from corn and soybeans and putting them under perennial cover. A one-time payment and technical assistance in partnership with Pheasants Forever will be available for Iowa and Minnesota farmers who take part in this program.

Reaction to the new cost-share services has been positive, Yi said. She said PFI is hoping the cost-share can be a good first project to build upon with a wider reach in the future. Applications are currently being considered until funds for each program run out. Farmers are increasingly showing interest in the four conservation practices that are part of the program, Yi added.

Supporters of the cost-share include the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Clean Water Iowa, the Iowa Soybean Association, the National Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) Conservation Innovation Grant, Pheasants Forever, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife – Partners for Fish and Wildlife, and the Apex Clean Energy Foundation. The farmer-led PFI was created in the 1980s during the national Farm Crisis.

Each participant moves through the program at a different pace. Depending on the practice, some work is not able to be completed until crops are harvested, Yi said. Seeding won’t take long, but the fruits of the labor might not be seen for multiple years.

The benefits, though, are long-term, if done right.

“You can seed it and you could have this prairie for 30 years if you do a good job of maintaining it and taking care of it,” Yi said. “Prairies are good introductory conservation practice for farmers because it is reversible and not as costly or involved as other practices.”

Applications for the conservation cost-share program can be found on the PFI website.