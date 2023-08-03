Q&A with Jeffrey Andresen, Michigan state climatologist

Michigan state climatologist and Michigan State University professor of geography Jeffrey Andresen has been around farms and agriculture since growing up in the Midwest. He carried those associations with ag and crops through his time as a student at Purdue University in the1980s, where he got his master’s and Ph.D. degrees in agricultural meteorology, and through his work at the National Weather Service and the USDA’s World Agricultural Outlook Board.



He teaches agricultural climatology and meteorology in his current capacity with Michigan State

and administrates Michigan’s Enviroweather Information System. His experience led to detailed,

intentional responses when he spoke to Successful Farming magazine about climate change, weather in agriculture, and more.



Successful Farming: What drew you to climatology?



Andresen: I was fascinated by weather at an early age. I grew up a Midwesterner, saw the weather and how it impacted agriculture. I knew early what I wanted to do, and while my parents were maybe just a little concerned, they were supportive. I was very fortunate to meet people along the way that helped steer me in the right directions because it is a very specialized profession. In reality, there were many more people interested in the profession than professional jobs and opportunities.



That said, I’m very lucky to be able to do this professionally. Early on, my goal was to be a forecaster with the National Weather Service, but in grad school one of my professors made the suggestion that, given my familiarity with agriculture, I could combine the two things. So, I did that in grad school and that is now my specialty.



SF: What is your biggest concern looking forward?



Andresen: Near or at the top of my list, one real challenge – is climatic variability. And it’s atopic that the science and the discipline is less developed – In our part of the world, climate is becoming warmer and wetter. It’s not symmetrical around the year and it doesn’t mean every year is going to be like that, but you can plan for these long-term trends. The most significant trend here in the Great Lakes region is an increase in annual precipitation. And one can plan and hopefully manage for that.



For agriculture, there have been a number of both positive and negative aspects of higher precipitation. We’re less likely to run out of water for our crops than we were 30 years ago, for example. But we still have droughts. They may be less frequent and less severe statistically than they were in decades past, but they still occur. This year is a very, very good example of that. We also have very wet springs that lead to significant planting and fieldwork delays.



In contrast to long term trends, encountering extremes, which is a part of variability, is a major challenge.



SF: What’s a development you’ve found interesting in the past few years in climatology?



Andresen: Looking at the field itself and the discipline and the science, there has been more attention to the soil, and this has been needed for a long time – particularly soil moisture and soil temperature. One of the challenges over the years is we didn’t have that many observations. Soil’s moisture depends on the texture, and it varies and changes even in the same field a lot. It’s a hard thing to get a handle on, but for food production it’s absolutely critical– especially for rain-fed systems, which most of the Midwest is. It plays such a critical role.



I think there have been advances and certainly some new technology that will help in this regard, in terms of monitoring soil moisture and the important role that it plays. More is known and can help with management of a production system. Some of it is in the early stages, but it shows promise and is nice to see happen. There are also new technological advances such as more drought tolerant crop varieties or equipment that can perform a tillage operation over a larger area in less time that result in a less weather-vulnerable production system.



SF: What does climatology need to do as the climate changes and technology advances?



Andresen: While atmospheric science and predictability of weather and climate have definitely changed and made progress over time, there are still reminders on a regular basis that somethings aren’t predicted as well. A producer, if he or she had perfect predictability, would be in a different world, whether for a short-term tactical decision like whether or not to cut my alfalfa today and not have it rain on in the short term, versus a long-term question such as, ‘What corn hybrid should I be growing at my location? I’ve got a growing season now that is three weeks longer on average than I had 30 years ago.’ Can I take advantage of that? But that’s a strategic, long-term decision. The grower has to have a lot of detailed, quality information to make those decisions. The use of climate information can also be very helpful in providing a historical reference for current forecasts. For example, How do my forecast high temperatures this week compare to average conditions and forecasts made during the past couple of decades? More importantly, if they had a more accurate forecast of future conditions, we could definitely make even better decisions and be more efficient.



But the reality is that there still are shortcomings in the forecasts. A couple of key questions are,‘How accurate are these forecasts – short term or long term – and how accurate do they have to be before I can pull the trigger and make a decision?’ It depends on the person and their tolerance for risk. This is a continuing challenge as I think of it personally, but it’s a key issue in how weather and climate information are used.



SF: What is the most important part for our audience to know?



Andresen: If we fail to make changes or adaptations in our management schemes, it’s going to be a lot more difficult to be successful. I don’t like change, nobody likes change. It's difficult to work in a dynamic system. But the climate is changing in the background. And those changes are different in different regions, so unfortunately one scheme or response does not fit all. it’s just something we have to deal with and at least think about and preferably incorporate into our planning and management strategies.



