Q&A with Kathie Dello, North Carolina state climatologist

Kathie Dello has been around the country, far from just her roots in New York.

After getting a bachelor’s degree in Atmospheric Science from the State University of New York at Albany and a master’s degree in geography at the same school, she got a Ph.D in Environmental Sciences at Oregon State University in Corvallis. She was crucial to the state’s Climate Change Research Institute as an associate director, and in 2010, she conducted the first Climate Assessment in Oregon, with subsequent assessments done in 2017 and 2019.

Her involvement with climate resilience and climate change planning continues in her current role as North Carolina’s state climatologist. She is the first woman to be the state climatologist in North Carolina, and also serves as the co-director of NOAA’s Regional Integrated Sciences and Assessment for the Carolinas. She interacts with producers in the state and the agricultural sector of the state often in her role, speaking about weather risks and how to manage them properly.

She spoke with SF about how climatology will change, what farmers need to know about her work, and more.

Successful Farming: What’s a trend that you’ve noticed in the field that has been interesting to you?

Dello: We’ve been doing climate services since the 1970s, and back then it was just a man with a filing cabinet and some data. We’ve grown a lot since then, and I think other entities are starting to understand the value of climate services and climate data and research that’s tailored to communities and states. I’ve seen that grow rapidly. It takes various forms: it can be data analysis, data collection, data monitoring, it can be an outreach or an extension.

We’re one of the bigger state climate offices and we’re already stretched beyond our capacity, we have so much room to grow and do more for North Carolina.

SF: What is your biggest concern looking ahead?

Dello: My concern is that we’re not adapting fast enough to what’s coming. We've had a few surprises over the years – particularly here in the Southeast – big rainfall events that either came from a tropical storm, or a frontal storm that dropped 12-17 inches of rain. I’m thinking of national floods and the floods in North Carolina. We’re just not building resilience fast enough. I know we’re trying, I know there’s a lot of money through the Inflation Reduction Act, but getting it to communities has proven to be a challenge.

SF: What do you see as a solution?

Dello: We just need to do a better job of connecting that money to the people who need it most. There are a lot of really terrible federal granting requirements that it almost takes somebody with a full-time job to sift through some of these applications, and a lot of communities don’t have that capacity. So how do we connect the dots? How do we get this massive amount of funding out to boost our infrastructure and economy and get this out to people who need it? I think the solution still needs to be worked out.

SF: What is the busiest time of year for you?

Dello: It never stops. We have hurricane season and heat season, although we’ve had a little cool period. We do work with agriculture pretty extensively and Extension, so we’re working around the growing seasons. After a big event, interest increases. We had the Canadian wildfire smoke and we run the state’s air quality portal, so our web traffic went up 22,000% that week. I sometimes see a major event and know the media requests are going to be extensive, or we’re going to have to do some follow-up work with the weather service to understand a little bit more about the historical context or how this may change in the future.

SF: What would you like farmers to know?

Dello: I think producers are very weather and climate savvy. They know a lot about microclimates and what they’re managing and oftentimes, I am not the expert in the room. I can bring my data and my knowledge, but more often than not I am the one doing the listening.

I think agriculture has a really interesting and supportive role to play in our efforts to thrive in a changing climate. We need food to support a growing population, and some of the advancements we see are very helpful. Some of the practices farmers are putting in place to ensure soil health are really helpful. So we’re really attacking this from both sides, reducing carbon emissions but also working on our resilience as a country and community. I think just supporting our producers is what I want to do. Really, we tailor our work to their needs.