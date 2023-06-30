Relief for twisted corn and wilting soybeans in Kentucky

For the past month, Kentucky has seen a steady increase in drought conditions causing corn leaves to twist and soybeans to wilt. Rain from the week of June 19, and precipitation in the forecast for the beginning of July, is finally bringing some relief to farmers in drought stricken areas.



Jerry Brotzge, state climatologist for Kentucky, says drought has stressed corn in the state. The hay crop also stalled after the first cutting as a result of the dry weather, Brotzge notes. However, he says, “we’re expecting significant improvements with the rains we’ve had this week.”



Brotzge says precipitation seems to be falling where it’s most needed.



Brotzge says that above-average precipitation is projected according to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center in both the six- to 10-day outlook and the eight- to 14-day outlook. “If trends continue, we should be able to see improvement across most, if not all, of the state,” Brotzge says.



Despite the dry weather this past spring, Brotzge notes that temperatures were “exactly normal with an average statewide temperature of 56° F, but very dry.” The dry weather did allow many farmers to be able to plant their crops early this year, Brotzge says, although the state was nearly 3 inches shy of its average rainfall as a result of dryer weather than began around April 1.



Even though precipitation hasn’t been abundant for the past few weeks in Kentucky, Brotzge says that subsoil moisture hasn’t started to deplete. “While the topsoil has dried out,” Brotzge says, “that’s not penetrated through to the deeper soil levels.



The June 25 Crop Progress Condition report for Kentucky shows that topsoil moisture supplies were predominately adequate. Topsoil moisture rated 2% surplus, 56% adequate, 35% short, and 7% very short. Subsoil moisture supplies rated similarly at 1% surplus, 54% adequate, 38% short, and 7% very short.



Due to the dry spring, Brotzge says, “Areas of moderate drought persist across far northern Kentucky and far western Kentucky.”



According to the latest drought monitor map for Kentucky, some relief can be seen in drought conditions from the previous week. Last week, just over 16% of the state was drought free, whereas this week nearly 38% of the state’s acres are free of drought. Nearly 40% of Kentucky is abnormally dry, and just over 22% of the state is in D1 moderate drought.



Keith Tapp, a corn and soybean farmer in Sebree, Kentucky, says that, until Thursday of this week, his farm was completely missed by the rain that brought relief and some hail to his neighbors. “You could see it on the radar that it was going to miss us,” Tapp says.



While Tapp says he’s glad to have missed out on the hail that brought light damage to some of his neighbors’ crops, not receiving any of the rain was disheartening for him.



When it comes to the condition of his crops, Tapp says, “We had corn that was starting to twist, and beans that were starting to wilt.” The precipitation that his farm received on Thursday brought some much-needed relief as his crop was getting to a critical point.



While there’s rain in the forecast, Tapp says that he knows it could change any time, especially since rain was expected last week but split around his farm. “Hopefully we’ve broken our dry spell,” Tapp says.



After 48 years of farming, Tapp says he’s keeping the faith despite the lack of precipitation he’s facing this season. “There’s nothing we can do except pray,” Tapp says.