Russia releases video showing navy boarding cargo ship in Black Sea

Russia on Tuesday released video footage showing an armed naval inspection unit boarding a cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea on Sunday and questioning the captain about why the ship had not stopped when demanded to by a Russian warship.

By
Reuters
Reuters
Founded in 1851, Reuters is a news agency owned by Thomson Reuters. With 200 locations worldwide and 2,500 journalists, Reuters is one of the largest news agencies in the world. Reuters has remained true to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity, and freedom from bias, working relentlessly to bring news from the source and from every corner of the world. 
Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023
Russian and Ukrainian flag pair on desk over defocused background.
Photo:

MicroStockHub

By Guy Faulconbridge

MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday released video footage showing an armed naval inspection unit boarding a cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea on Sunday and questioning the captain about why the ship had not stopped when demanded to by a Russian warship.

Russia said that it fired warning shots with automatic weapons at the Palau-flagged Sukru Okan vessel after it failed to respond to a demand for it to halt, though it was unclear why the ship was boarded so close to Turkey.

In a video released by the Russian defense ministry, crew members can be seen kneeling on deck with their hands on their head as a Russian Ka-29 helicopter approaches.

What appears to be bodycam footage from the naval unit, shows Russian servicemen with automatic weapons checking the ship and entering the bridge.

"Stop machine, stop machine," one of the armed Russians says as crew members put their hands on their heads and kneel before the Russian weapons.

"Keep calm and listen to me," another Russian says.

"Good day sir. I am Russian naval officer - please don't shoot my group on video."

Firing on a merchant vessel ratcheted up already acute concerns among shipowners, insurers and commodity traders about the dangers of getting ensnared in the Black Sea - the main route that both Ukraine and Russia use to get their agricultural produce to market.

Reuters could not reach the vessel or its owners for comment.

"During the inspection activities carried out, the work of the inspection team was carried out professionally in accordance with the requirements of international documents," the defense ministry said.

"After the completion of the work of the inspection team on board the Sukru Okan, a verification protocol was drawn up, the ship continued to move to the port of Izmail."

The video shows the language barriers.

In one cut, a Russian demands: "Speak English."

"Yes, I am speaking English," one of the crew replies.

The Russian officer then questions the captain through a crew translator about why the ship did not stop when asked to.

The crew member translating for the captain indicates that the captain had not understood the Russian demand to stop.

"You, bad understand," the crew member says in English.

"Thank you, you good day sir," the Russian officer says as he leaves.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Robert Birsel)

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Russia-country
Russian warship fires warning shots at cargo ship in Black Sea
Russian and Ukrainian flag pair on desk over defocused background.
Ships backed up in Black Sea lanes as Russia warning shots raise tensions
Russia-Ukraine-flags-with-crack
Russia strikes Ukraine's Danube port, sending global grain prices higher
Container Cargo ship in the ocean with Birds flying
Black Sea shipping traffic slowing after Russia, Ukraine warnings
Russia-Ukraine-flags-with-crack
Russia attacks Ukraine's vital Danube grain export route
russia ukraine flags
Russia hits Ukraine's grain for fourth day, seizing ships
Russia-Ukraine-flags-with-crack
Russia bombards Ukraine ports, threatens ships, jolting world grain markets
ocean-cargo-ship
Ukraine starts registering ships for Black Sea corridor
A blue and white map of Ukraine
Can Ukraine's grain corridor ease the global food crisis?
A wheat field during harvest.
3 Big Things Today, April 12, 2023
Ukraine map
Ukraine's export problems are back
Card Placeholder Image
UPDATE 6-Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, Biden outraged
Russian Ukraine flag torn
What has Putin gained after one year of war in Ukraine?
Card Placeholder Image
FACTBOX-What is known about the drone attack on Crimea?
Card Placeholder Image
WRAPUP 6-U.N., Turkey, Ukraine press ahead with Black Sea grain deal despite Russian pullout
Card Placeholder Image
EXPLAINER-Can Ukraine's grain deal ease the global food crisis?