Senate votes to restrict foreign ownership of ag land

The Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to prohibit China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran from purchasing U.S. agricultural land and agricultural businesses.

By
FERN's Ag Insider
FERN's Ag Insider
The Food & Environment Reporting Network (FERN) is the first independent, non-profit news organization that produces in-depth and investigative journalism in the critically under-reported areas of food, agriculture, and environmental health. Through partnerships with local and national mainstream media outlets, FERN seeks to tell stories that will inspire, inform, and have lasting impact.
Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023
Congress-CloseUp

In a reflection of international tensions, the Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to prohibit China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran from purchasing U.S. agricultural land and agricultural businesses. The language was added to a military spending bill that was sure to pass the Senate and then be reconciled with a House version.

The amendment by Sen. Mark Rounds, a South Dakota Republican, would instruct the powerful Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, an interdepartmental panel led by the Treasury Department, to prohibit such purchases. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and a heightened Sino-U.S. rivalry have fueled concern about foreign ownership of U.S. assets.

“This is a commonsense provision that will make our homeland more secure,” said Rounds. Montana Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, was a cosponsor.

Foreign entities own 40.8 million acres of U.S. agricultural land, or 3.1% of the privately owned land in the nation, according to USDA data. Half of the foreign-owned land is forests. Canada accounts for one-third of the foreign-owned land. Lawmakers often worry about land purchases by China, which owned 347,000 acres at latest count.

ag-insider-credit-produced@2x.png

For more information: https://thefern.org/ag_insider/

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A wide shot of Congress
Tougher scrutiny of land purchases by foreigners proposed
A wide shot of Congress
House panel targets farmland sales to foreign adversaries
A wide shot of Congress
Key lawmaker proposes 60% tax on land purchases by U.S. adversaries
A close-up image of Congress
Legislative rider directs USDA to block farmland purchases by four nations
Many American flags over a green field
Keep 'foreign adversaries' out of U.S. agriculture, say lawmakers
A white barn in Maryland with an American flag painted on it
Limits on foreign ownership of U.S. farmland gain support in Congress, despite skepticism
RollingCornField-WideShot
Bipartisan group of lawmakers push to restrict foreign ownership of Missouri farmland
Producer walking in a field
Strengthen the farm safety net and rely less on bailouts, say farm-state senators
land
Foreign entities buying U.S. farmland: threat or hyperbole?
A scenic farm view
House committee votes to ban sale of U.S. farmland to Russia and China
WindTurbines1-WideShot
Across the country, a big backlash to new renewables is mounting
Card Placeholder Image
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. ET/ 10 a.m. GMT
A map of China with the flag.
Keep China out of U.S. agriculture, say House lawmakers
Card Placeholder Image
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 a.m. ET/11:00 a.m. GMT
Card Placeholder Image
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET
land
Limit on foreign ownership of farmland clears Missouri Senate