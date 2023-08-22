The corn crop in Pennsylvania might be late blooming, but USDA says corn condition leads the top 18 corn-growing states.

"It started slow, but we made up for it in July with growing degree days and rain. We are almost caught up to where we should be — the corn looks good, I have no complaints," says crop farmer Tyler Hess of Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania.

With 86% of the state's corn crop in good/excellent shape, Pennsylvania has the best corn in the country for the third straight week.

Pennsylvania corn progress and condition

USDA rated Pennsylvania corn 1% poor, 13% fair, 63% good, and 23% excellent the week ending Aug. 20, similar to the previous week. No corn was found to be in very poor condition.

Despite the excellent crop conditions, no mature corn was reported in Pennsylvania. As for dented corn, only 1% has been reported. The Keystone State is trailing behind its five-year average by 14%. At this time last year, 10% of Pennsylvania corn had dented.

At Hess's farm, he finds some of his dented corn fields ranging from 14 to 20 kernels around the ears. "It seems to depend on the variety and if they survived the stress brought on by the dry conditions we experienced in June," he adds.

Corn reaching dough stage surged from 7% the week prior. As of Aug. 20, 23% of Pennsylvania corn had achieved dough stage. However, that is behind the five-year average of 55%.

Recent Pennsylvania weather

For most of July, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Keystone State's deficits in rainfall and soil moisture levels rebounded due to consistent precipitation.

The state could see a slight dry spell this week. Hess adds the current forecast is looking great for making a third or fourth cutting hay.

"We are having warm days with some cooler nights down to the low 60s. The rains have been consistent," Hess says. "It's been warm and moist, perfect breeding ground for disease. Gray Leaf Spot is starting to come in."

According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), five days were suitable for fieldwork the week ending Aug. 20.

Latest drought conditions

A drought map published Aug. 17 shows only 16% of the state is in abnormally dry conditions. More than 80% of the state is not in drought. None of the state's 67 counties have USDA disaster designations.

The most recent Crop Progress report also rated Pennsylvania's topsoil moisture as 2% very short, 19% short, 75% adequate, and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture was rated 0% very short, 18% short, 79% adequate, and 3% surplus.

A Look at Pennsylvania History

The National Integrated Drought Information System reports July 2023 was the eighth wettest July on record for the state. Records go back to 1895.

So far, 2023 is shaping up to be the 43rd driest year in history for the Keystone State.