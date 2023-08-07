Smithfield Foods closing some Missouri hog production operations

Smithfield Foods Inc, the world's biggest pork processor, will close some of its operations and lay off 92 workers in northwestern Missouri this fall, according to the state's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) data.

By
Reuters
Reuters
Founded in 1851, Reuters is a news agency owned by Thomson Reuters. With 200 locations worldwide and 2,500 journalists, Reuters is one of the largest news agencies in the world. Reuters has remained true to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity, and freedom from bias, working relentlessly to bring news from the source and from every corner of the world. 
Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023
Pig-Drinking
Photo: National Pork Board

By P.J. Huffstutter

CHICAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods Inc, the world's biggest pork processor, will close some of its operations and lay off 92 workers in northwestern Missouri this fall, according to the state's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) data.

The layoffs are "specific to our Missouri hog production (farm) operations," a Smithfield spokesperson said in an email.

The layoffs are slated for Oct. 8, according to the data. The notice was received by the state on Friday.

Smithfield is owned by Hong Kong's WH Group.

The U.S. meat industry has struggled with declining profits and reduced demand from consumers squeezed by inflation and higher interest rates. Amid spiraling feed and labor costs, meat companies have struggled to predict demand for their products.

Neither Smithfield nor the WARN data identified which specific facilities are impacted in Lucerne, Princeton and Newtown, Missouri. Smithfield has sow farms located in northern and northwest Missouri.

News of the Smithfield layoffs come as Tyson Foods said it is shutting four more chicken plants - in Arkansas, Indiana and Missouri - to cut costs, a blow to small communities in the U.S. heartland that depend on the meatpacker for nearly 3,000 jobs.

Tyson also said that average prices for its pork fell by 16.4% in the quarter that ended on July 1, while pork sales volumes dropped 1.8%.

(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Additional reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
tyson-logo
Tyson Foods sales hit by slowing demand, to shut four more U.S. chicken plants
The Tyson logo
Tyson Foods to lay off 228 employees near Chicago who decline move to Arkansas
Card Placeholder Image
Seedmaker Corteva cuts U.S. jobs while exiting Russia
A pasture covered with snow.
U.S. winter storm hits meat plants, threatens wheat and cattle
Pig-baby-smithfield
Pork Powerhouses 2022: Sow numbers increase slightly despite high production costs
Card Placeholder Image
UPDATE 5-Tyson Foods 'hit in the mouth' on meat supplies, CEO says; shares fall
Nursing piglets
Prop 12 ruling: What's next for pig farmers?
the harvest season begins for winter wheat in Kansas
Kansas farmers abandon wheat fields after extreme drought
Card Placeholder Image
UPDATE 4-Tyson Foods misses earnings, warns of supply constraints; shares fall
Card Placeholder Image
Shrinking U.S. cattle herd signals more pain from high beef prices
Card Placeholder Image
UPDATE 4-Arctic 'bomb cyclone' threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans
soybeans in money
Watch these 3 market factors in February
Pink and red piglets.
Pork Powerhouses 2021: Bouncing back from COVID-19
Corn pile
Droughts, Ukraine war push global grain stocks toward worrying decade low
A farm in Brazil during harvest.
Brazil protests escalate, disrupting fuel, grain and meat industries
Card Placeholder Image
Soybean imports forecast at two-year low crimp China's ailing hog feed makers