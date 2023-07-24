Soybean crop condition declines 1%

In Monday’s Crop Progress report, the condition of America's soybean crop declined slightly while corn stayed steady.

Corn

As of July 23, 68% of corn in the top 18 growing states is silking, up from 47% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 65%.

The report says 16% of the crop has reached the dough stage. That’s up from 7% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 14%.

According to USDA, 13% of corn is rated poor/very poor, reflecting no change from the previous week.

USDA says 30% is in fair condition, also the same as the previous week.

Corn rated good/excellent is at 57%, showing no change from the previous week.

Soybeans

USDA says 70% of soybeans in the top growing states are blooming, up from 56% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 66%.

Thirty-five percent of the U.S. soybean crop is setting pods, up from 20% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 31%.

USDA rated 14% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, up 1% from the previous week.

Thirty-two percent of soybeans are rated fair, reflecting no change from last week.

Good/excellent soybeans declined 1% from the previous week to 54%.

Spring Wheat

The report says 94% of spring wheat is headed in the top six growing states. This is up from 86% the previous week and ahead of the 93% five-year average.

USDA rated 16% of spring wheat as poor/very poor, up 2% from the previous week.

Thirty-five percent is rated fair, reflecting no change from the previous week.

Forty-nine percent is rated good/excellent, down 2% from the previous week.

Winter Wheat

At 68% complete, winter wheat harvest progress jumped up from 56% the previous week in the top growing states, but still lagging behind the five-year average of 77%.

Oats

USDA reports 96% of oats in the top nine oat-growing states are headed, up from 92% the previous week but slightly behind the 97% five-year average.

According to Monday's report, 21% of oats are harvested, up from 12% the previous week and behind the 23% five-year average.

Sixteen percent of oats are rated poor/very poor, showing no change from the previous week.

USDA rated 39% of oats fair, down 1% from the previous week.

Good/excellent oats are up 1% to 45%.