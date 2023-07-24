News Soybean crop condition declines 1% Corn crop condition steady week-over-week. By Cassidy Walter Cassidy Walter Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming. Experience: Cassidy Walter joined Successful Farming in 2022 to cover commodity markets and agribusiness. Previously, she spent more than five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, where her work supported Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Cassidy grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy developed a passion for the stories of American agriculture in college. While researching and writing about a variety of ag topics for the student newspaper, she enjoyed learning about the industry by getting to know local farmers and helping share their stories. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 24, 2023 In Monday’s Crop Progress report, the condition of America's soybean crop declined slightly while corn stayed steady. Corn As of July 23, 68% of corn in the top 18 growing states is silking, up from 47% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 65%. The report says 16% of the crop has reached the dough stage. That’s up from 7% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 14%. According to USDA, 13% of corn is rated poor/very poor, reflecting no change from the previous week. USDA says 30% is in fair condition, also the same as the previous week. Corn rated good/excellent is at 57%, showing no change from the previous week. Soybeans USDA says 70% of soybeans in the top growing states are blooming, up from 56% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 66%. Thirty-five percent of the U.S. soybean crop is setting pods, up from 20% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 31%. USDA rated 14% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, up 1% from the previous week. Thirty-two percent of soybeans are rated fair, reflecting no change from last week. Good/excellent soybeans declined 1% from the previous week to 54%. Spring Wheat The report says 94% of spring wheat is headed in the top six growing states. This is up from 86% the previous week and ahead of the 93% five-year average. USDA rated 16% of spring wheat as poor/very poor, up 2% from the previous week. Thirty-five percent is rated fair, reflecting no change from the previous week. Forty-nine percent is rated good/excellent, down 2% from the previous week. Winter Wheat At 68% complete, winter wheat harvest progress jumped up from 56% the previous week in the top growing states, but still lagging behind the five-year average of 77%. Oats USDA reports 96% of oats in the top nine oat-growing states are headed, up from 92% the previous week but slightly behind the 97% five-year average. According to Monday's report, 21% of oats are harvested, up from 12% the previous week and behind the 23% five-year average. Sixteen percent of oats are rated poor/very poor, showing no change from the previous week. USDA rated 39% of oats fair, down 1% from the previous week. Good/excellent oats are up 1% to 45%. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit