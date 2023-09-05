News Soybean crop condition falls 5% Corn crop condition down as well. By Cassidy Walter Cassidy Walter Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming. Experience: Cassidy Walter joined Successful Farming in 2022 to cover commodity markets and agribusiness. Previously, she spent more than five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, where her work supported Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Cassidy grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy developed a passion for the stories of American agriculture in college. While researching and writing about a variety of ag topics for the student newspaper, she enjoyed learning about the industry by getting to know local farmers and helping share their stories. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on September 5, 2023 Photo: Photo credit: XtremeAg Tuesday's USDA Crop Progress report showed the condition of the U.S. corn and soybean crops is down week-over-week. Corn As of Sept. 3, 93% of corn in the top 18 growing states has reached the dough stage. That’s up from 88% the previous week and slightly ahead of the 92% five-year average. USDA says 67% of corn is dented, up from 51% the week prior and ahead of the five-year average of 65%. The report states 18% of the crop has reached maturity, up from 9% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 16%. According to USDA, 18% of corn is rated poor/very poor, up 1% from the previous week. USDA says 29% is in fair condition, up 2% from the previous week. Corn rated good/excellent is at 53%, down 3% from the previous week. Soybeans USDA says 95% of soybeans are setting pods, up from 91% the previous week and slightly ahead of the five-year average of 94%. The report says 16% of soybeans are dropping leaves, up from 5% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 13%. USDA rated 17% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, up 3% from the previous week. Thirty percent of soybeans are rated fair, up 2% from the previous week. The report rated 53% of the crop as good/excellent, down 5% from the previous week. Spring Wheat The report says 74% of spring wheat is harvested in the top six growing states. This is up from 54% the previous week and behind the 77% five-year average. Oats According to Monday's report, 90% of oats are harvested, up from 82% the previous week, but behind the five-year average of 92%. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit