Soybean crop condition falls 5%

Tuesday's USDA Crop Progress report showed the condition of the U.S. corn and soybean crops is down week-over-week.

Corn

As of Sept. 3, 93% of corn in the top 18 growing states has reached the dough stage. That’s up from 88% the previous week and slightly ahead of the 92% five-year average.

USDA says 67% of corn is dented, up from 51% the week prior and ahead of the five-year average of 65%.

The report states 18% of the crop has reached maturity, up from 9% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 16%.

According to USDA, 18% of corn is rated poor/very poor, up 1% from the previous week.

USDA says 29% is in fair condition, up 2% from the previous week.

Corn rated good/excellent is at 53%, down 3% from the previous week.



Soybeans

USDA says 95% of soybeans are setting pods, up from 91% the previous week and slightly ahead of the five-year average of 94%.

The report says 16% of soybeans are dropping leaves, up from 5% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 13%.

USDA rated 17% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, up 3% from the previous week.

Thirty percent of soybeans are rated fair, up 2% from the previous week.

The report rated 53% of the crop as good/excellent, down 5% from the previous week.

Spring Wheat

The report says 74% of spring wheat is harvested in the top six growing states. This is up from 54% the previous week and behind the 77% five-year average.



Oats

According to Monday's report, 90% of oats are harvested, up from 82% the previous week, but behind the five-year average of 92%.