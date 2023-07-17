News Soybean crop condition jumps 4% Corn rated good/excellent is up 2%, USDA says. By Cassidy Walter Cassidy Walter Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming. Experience: Cassidy Walter joined Successful Farming in 2022 to cover commodity markets and agribusiness. Previously, she spent more than five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, where her work supported Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Cassidy grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy developed a passion for the stories of American agriculture in college. While researching and writing about a variety of ag topics for the student newspaper, she enjoyed learning about the industry by getting to know local farmers and helping share their stories. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 17, 2023 In Monday’s Crop Progress report, both corn and soybeans saw improved ratings for crop condition. Corn As of July 16, 47% of corn in the top 18 growing states is silking, up from 22% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 43%. The report says 7% of the crop has reached the dough stage. That’s up from 3% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 6%. According to USDA, 13% of corn is rated poor/very poor, down 1% from the previous week. USDA says 30% is in fair condition, also down 1% from the previous week. Corn rated good/excellent is at 57%, a 2% jump from the previous week. Soybeans USDA says 56% of soybeans in the top growing states are blooming, up from 39% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 51%. Twenty percent of the U.S. soybean crop is setting pods, doubling from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 17%. USDA rated 13% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, down 2% from the previous week. Thirty-two percent of soybeans are rated fair, also down 2%. Good/excellent soybeans jumped 4% from the previous week to 55%. Spring Wheat The report says 86% of spring wheat is headed in the top six growing states. This is up from 72% the previous week and ahead of the 83% five-year average. USDA rated 14% of spring wheat as poor/very poor, down 2% from the previous week. Thirty-five percent is rated fair, also down 2%. Fifty-one percent is rated good/excellent, up 4% from the previous week. Winter Wheat At 56% complete, winter wheat harvest is more than halfway done in the top growing states, but still lagging behind the five-year average of 69%. Oats USDA reports 92% of oats in the top nine oat-growing states are headed, up from 87% the previous week but slightly behind the 93% five-year average. According to Monday's report, 12% of oats are harvested, behind the 14% five-year average. Sixteen percent of oats are rated poor/very poor, up 1% from the previous week. USDA rated 40% of oats fair, up 2% from the previous week. Good/excellent oats are down 3% to 44%. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit