Soybean crop condition jumps 4%

In Monday’s Crop Progress report, both corn and soybeans saw improved ratings for crop condition.

Corn

As of July 16, 47% of corn in the top 18 growing states is silking, up from 22% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 43%.

The report says 7% of the crop has reached the dough stage. That’s up from 3% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 6%.

According to USDA, 13% of corn is rated poor/very poor, down 1% from the previous week.

USDA says 30% is in fair condition, also down 1% from the previous week.

Corn rated good/excellent is at 57%, a 2% jump from the previous week.

Soybeans

USDA says 56% of soybeans in the top growing states are blooming, up from 39% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 51%.

Twenty percent of the U.S. soybean crop is setting pods, doubling from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 17%.

USDA rated 13% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, down 2% from the previous week.

Thirty-two percent of soybeans are rated fair, also down 2%.

Good/excellent soybeans jumped 4% from the previous week to 55%.

Spring Wheat

The report says 86% of spring wheat is headed in the top six growing states. This is up from 72% the previous week and ahead of the 83% five-year average.

USDA rated 14% of spring wheat as poor/very poor, down 2% from the previous week.

Thirty-five percent is rated fair, also down 2%.

Fifty-one percent is rated good/excellent, up 4% from the previous week.

Winter Wheat

At 56% complete, winter wheat harvest is more than halfway done in the top growing states, but still lagging behind the five-year average of 69%.

Oats

USDA reports 92% of oats in the top nine oat-growing states are headed, up from 87% the previous week but slightly behind the 93% five-year average.

According to Monday's report, 12% of oats are harvested, behind the 14% five-year average.

Sixteen percent of oats are rated poor/very poor, up 1% from the previous week.

USDA rated 40% of oats fair, up 2% from the previous week.

Good/excellent oats are down 3% to 44%.