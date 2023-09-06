Soybean desiccation begins in Iowa

XtremeAg farmer Kelly Garrett prepares to open up his first soybean field of the season while Alabama corn harvest is underway.

Kelly Garrett - Arion, Iowa

A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa.



A couple of weeks ago we began to cut silage. Typically, we cut about 30 acres, but last week we cut about 50 acres. We had to chop more this season because we needed more feed for the cattle. There hasn’t been as much grass due to the dry weather. We also had to cut more acres than normal to get the amount needed for the feed because the drought has stunted our corn.

We were happy with what we saw in the field when we went out there. We chopped a field that was earlier season corn because the stand had been diminished due to the hailstorm we had this spring. At the top of the hill where the corn was more hail damaged, we estimated about 180 bushels. Down over the side hill where it was protected, we estimated about 250 bushels. We were very pleased and excited with what we did get.

Last week we started soybean desiccation. Our first planted soybeans are ready to go and since then we have desiccated 700 acres of them. Learning about desiccation from Matt Miles is one of the most progressive things I learned in my farming career. This is year 3 or 4 of desiccating on our farm and I couldn’t imagine not doing it. It has turned into a grower standard practice at the Garrett farm because it is such a great and useful tool to have. I strongly recommend it.

Chad Henderson - Madison, Alabama

Chad Henderson is part of a fifth-generation farming operation in Madison, Alabama. Henderson Farms operates over 8,000 acres of dryland and irrigated corn, dryland soybeans, wheat, and dryland and irrigated double-crop soybeans.



Corn harvest is in full swing. The corn has dried down exceptionally fast due to the dry heat we have had. The early soybeans are beginning to change color because of the heat, so we will desiccate those this week. The double crop soybeans needed a later application due to worms, so we got those sprayed last week. We are at about R4 and they are looking good, but they could use a good rain. We have had good moisture from previous rains, but it is going to begin to run thin if we don’t get some more moisture on them quick.

This past week I attended the 2023 Farm Progress show in Illinois where I got to meet a lot of new people. Johnny Verrell, Kevin Matthews, and I had multiple panel discussions at different sponsor tents. I am happy we had that opportunity because we got to interact with the crowd and talk one on one with XtremeAg members. It is always good when we get a chance to go out and communicate with different farmers from all over and see how they do things differently from us. It was a very successful trip, and I cannot wait until the next one to meet new people and learn new things.

Temple Rhodes – Centreville, Maryland

Temple Rhodes is a fifth-generation farmer in Centreville, Maryland. Chestnut Manor Farms includes a no-till farming operation of 3,000 acres of soybeans, 1,500 acres of corn, and 1,500 acres of wheat.



The past few weeks have been turning very dry. It went from very moist on most of our farms to extremely dry. Corn is at about 2200 to 2400 GDUs, and not that far away from black layering. We need another rain to finish it off, but unfortunately, we have not received it yet.



We have been very busy around the farm. After my field day we had the kids participating in the state fair, so we had to load up the cattle trailers and go there. We are also finishing up the repair work on all the combines to get them ready for harvest. As farmers, we always feel that we are behind all the time, but we are managing to get things done.



We are now cutting silage for the cattle. Surprisingly, my team and I talked about the smoke from Canada and the cool, cloudy weather in our part of Maryland, and how it has been affecting the corn from V3 to V8. We were wondering if it was going to affect us in yield, but after being out in the field and cutting the silage, we realized it took a lot of height of the plants and I am very shocked about that. We think the yield will be about 10 to 15% off as of now. With that being said, I felt like we had a lot of rain, and we were going to have a big yield, but because of this smoke I don’t see that as likely to happen now. I would imagine for the soybeans it will be the same situation with the yields.

XtremeAg.farm is a team of the nation's top producers who have come together to share their experience, expertise, knowledge, and farming practices with other farmers.




