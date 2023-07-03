At this time, September corn is up 4¢. August soybeans are now 43¢ higher and November soybeans are up 26¢. Wheat futures are a penny lower on the CBOT market and 18¢ higher on the KC market.

My charts show July soybeans making new highs for 2023 and September corn putting in a possible double bottom with the low posted in mid-May. Wheat usually bottoms this time of year, right around July 4, and the chart action is starting to turn positive.

The trade is looking for corn and soybean ratings to be steady to 2% lower and for spring wheat ratings to be higher in this afternoon’s USDA Crop Progress report.

Livestock futures are mixed. August feeder cattle are down 82¢ at $246.65. August live cattle are down 95¢ at $176.22. July lean hogs are up $1.62 at $97.30.

The stock market has traded on both sides. The Dow was down 100 points earlier but is now 36 points higher. The U.S. dollar is up 13 points today, after moving lower last week. After a higher start, crude oil is now down $1.28 per barrel.

11:20 a.m. CDT

Soybeans continue to climb: 9:00 a.m. CDT

Welcome to July. The soybean market soared higher again last night which pulled corn higher as well.

At this time in grain markets, corn futures are 7¢ to 8¢ higher, soybean futures are 25¢ to 36¢ higher and wheat futures are mixed – mostly higher, with CBOT wheat lower, and KC and Minneapolis wheat higher.

The weather in the U.S. looks favorable for the corn and soybean crops, with several chances of rain over this week.

Livestock futures are mixed this morning. Hog futures are higher, while cattle and feeder cattle are lower.

In the outside U.S. markets this morning Dow futures are down 100 points. Crude oil is down 2¢ per barrel while RBOB gasoline futures and diesel futures are up 1¢ to 2¢ per gallon.

The stock market in China is up 1.5% and in Japan the stock market is up 1.7%. European stocks are up 0.1%.

9:00 a.m. CDT

About the Author: Al Kluis has been a commodity advisor and broker since 1976. Kluis is an introducing broker with Wedbush Futures and writes a column, Your Profit, which appears in every issue of Successful Farming magazine. Kluis has published two books on commodities trading and is commonly quoted in major publications including the Wall Street Journal. He is also a featured speaker at commodity conferences nationwide. Kluis is a frequent market analyst for the Linder Farm Radio News Network. A Minnesota farm boy, Kluis was awarded his degree in ag economics from the University of Minnesota in 1974, after which he was executive director of the Minnesota Soybean Association before entering the markets full-time. His family still farms in southwest Minnesota, and Kluis enjoys helping with fieldwork when the markets allow.

Editor's Note: The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial, and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance – whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies – is not indicative of future results. Trading advice reflects good-faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee the advice given will result in profitable trades.