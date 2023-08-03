Soybeans close up 4¢ | Thursday, August 3, 2023

December corn closed down 6¢. This is the eighth lower close in a row.

November soybeans ended the day up 4¢.

CBOT wheat closed down 12¢. KC wheat close down 18¢. Minneapolis wheat closed down 16¢.

October livestock ended mixed. Live cattle are up 80¢. Lean hogs are down $2.75. Feeder cattle are up $1.68.

Crude oil is up $2.18.

S&P 500 futures are down 7 points. Dow futures are down 32 points.



Published: 2:00 p.m. CDT

Soybeans up 6¢ at midday: 11:31 a.m. CDT

December corn is still down 4¢ while November soybeans are up 6¢.

CBOT wheat is down 11¢. KC wheat is down 17¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 10¢.

October live cattle are up 5¢. October lean hogs are down $2.60. October feeder cattle are up 90¢.

Crude oil is up $1.85.

The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is at 102.26.

S&P 500 futures are down 8 points. Dow futures are down 18 points.



Published: 11:31 a.m. CDT

Soybeans start day 7¢ in the green: 11:25 a.m. CDT

December corn is currently down 4¢ while November soybeans are up 7¢.

CBOT wheat is down 8¢. KC wheat is down 13¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 8¢.

This morning USDA announced the sale of 134,000 metric tons of soybeans to China for the 2023/2024 marketing year.

The weekly USDA Export Sales report was also released this morning. Old-crop corn export sales fell below expectations at 107,500 metric tons (MT) while old-crop soybean export sales fell within expectations at 90,600 MT.

New-crop soybean sales exceeded expectations at 2,630,700 MT. New-crop corn and wheat export sale fell within the expected range at 348,900 MT and 421,300 MT respectively.

October livestock are in the red this morning. Live cattle are down 30¢. Lean hogs are down $2.63. Feeder cattle are down 23¢.

Crude oil is up 68¢.

S&P 500 futures are down 18 points. Dow futures are down 92 points.

Published: 9:31 a.m. CDT