Soybeans end day in the green | Wednesday, August 9, 2023

December corn ended the day down 3¢.

November soybeans closed down from the day's high but still up by 4¢.

CBOT wheat closed down 20¢. KC wheat is down 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 11¢.

October livestock closed mixed. Live cattle are up 80¢. Lean hogs are down $2.78. Feeder cattle are up $1.00.

Crude oil is up $1.40.

S&P 500 futures are down 1 point. Dow futures are up 25 points.

Published: 1:40 p.m.



Soybeans up 3¢ at midday: 11:32 a.m. CDT

December corn is down 3¢ at midday while November soybeans are up 3¢.

CBOT wheat is down 15¢. KC wheat is down 10¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 8¢.

October livestock are still mixed. Live cattle are up 73¢. Lean hogs are down $2.05. Feeder cattle are up 90¢.

Crude oil is up 21¢.

The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is down to 102.29.

S&P 500 futures are down 34 points. Dow futures are down 211 points.

Published: 11:32 a.m. CDT



Soybeans start day up 9¢: 8:58 a.m. CDT

December corn is currently flat while November soybeans are up 9¢.

CBOT wheat is down 11¢. KC wheat is down 7¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 6¢.

"Wheat prices are weaker this morning amid the absence of any fresh supportive headlines from the Black Sea," says Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for StoneX. "That allows traders to focus on weak demand for U.S. wheat as Russia continues to dump record amounts of cheap wheat on the world market.

"Corn and soybean prices moved higher overnight. That doesn’t necessarily mean that traders are bullish the row crops, but rather that they are consolidating prices following recent losses, when November soybeans lost more than $1.50 per bushel of value and December corn took off more than 80¢."

This morning USDA announced the sale of 251,000 metric tons of soybeans to China, to be delivered during the 2023/2024 marketing year.

October livestock are mixed. Live cattle are up 15¢. Lean hogs are down $1.03. Feeder cattle are up 58¢.

Crude oil is up $1.11.

S&P 500 futures are down 6 points. Dow futures are down 32 points.

Outside of the U.S., milling wheat is down on the European MATIF trade. Corn and No. 1 soybeans are up on the Chinese Dalian trade while No. 2 soybeans are down.

Published: 8:58 a.m. CDT