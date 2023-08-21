Soybeans up 18¢ | Monday, August 21, 2023

Analyst says "heat dome" boosting prices.

By
Cassidy Walter
A headshot of Cassidy Walter
Cassidy Walter

Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming. Experience: Cassidy Walter joined Successful Farming in 2022 to cover commodity markets and agribusiness. Previously, she spent more than five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, where her work supported Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Cassidy grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy developed a passion for the stories of American agriculture in college. While researching and writing about a variety of ag topics for the student newspaper, she enjoyed learning about the industry by getting to know local farmers and helping share their stories.

Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023
markets_soybeanfield
Photo: Hao Zhang

December corn is currently down a penny.

November soybeans are up 17½¢.

CBOT wheat is down 12¼¢. KC wheat is down 16¼¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 12½¢.

Bryant Sanderson, commodity broker with CHS Hedging, says the "heat dome" settling over the Midwest this week sent soybeans and corn prices up overnight. Near the overnight open December corn jumped up to $5.06 a bushel and then declined. Sanderson says the heat will primarily stress Iowa and Illinois over the next 10 days.

USDA announced new export sales this morning. A total of 111,770 metric tons of corn are to be delivered Mexico during the 2023/2024 marketing year and 159,350 metric tons of soybeans were sold to unknown destinations for the 2023/2024 marketing year.

This afternoon the USDA Crop Progress report will be released. Al Kluis, managing director for Kluis Commodity Advisors, says to expect corn and soybean condition ratings to be higher today but then to decline in the coming weeks as the hot weather takes a toll on yields.

October livestock are mixed this morning. Live cattle are up $1.33. Lean hogs are down 85¢. Feeder cattle are up $2.15.

Crude oil is up 4¢.

S&P 500 futures are up 8 points. Dow futures are down 128 points.

Published: 9:36 a.m. CDT

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
markets_marquee
Corn closes up 5¢ | Thursday, August 17, 2023
markets_soybeanfield
Corn regains some most lost ground before close | Monday, August 14, 2023
markets_crops
Soybeans up 20¢ | Wednesday, August 16, 2023
markets_soybeanfield
Soybeans end day in the green | Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Tractor going across a field with market chart superimposed over it.
Corn ends the day up 33¢ | Monday, July 24, 2023
Grain markets turn lower after a higher start | Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Soybeans close down 52¢ | Monday, July 31, 2023
markets_soybeanfield
Soybeans close up 4¢ | Thursday, August 3, 2023
Downward trend in markets
Corn closes down 6¢ | Friday, June 9, 2023
markets and technology
Grains close in the red | Wednesday, August 2, 2023
markets_crops
Corn and soy find lowest close of week so far | Thursday, July 27, 2023
markets_soybeanfield
Soybeans rebound, close up 12¢ | Tuesday, August 1, 2023
markets_crops
Grains crash land following WASDE | Wednesday, July 12, 2023
A ticker board showing price movement for wheat, corn, and oats.
Wheat closes up more than 20¢ | Monday, May 15, 2023
markets and technology
Soybeans close up 30¢ | Thursday, June 29, 2023
Markets-on-phone-August-4-2022
Corn and soy regain most of Wednesday's losses | Thursday, July 13, 2023
Market-Changes
Corn closes down 17¢ | Wednesday, July 26, 2023