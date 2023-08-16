Soybeans up 20¢ | Wednesday, August 16, 2023

December corn is currently up 6¢ while November soybeans are up 20¢.

CBOT wheat is up 6¢. KC wheat is up ¾ of a penny. Minneapolis wheat is up 7¢.

"Technically oversold market conditions, forecasts for extreme heat to move into the western Midwest and heightened tensions in the Black Sea region have contributed support for prices," says The Brock Report. "Soybean futures have also found support from Tuesday's strong [National Oilseed Processors Association] crush data."

Reuters reports Russia executed fresh attacks on Ukraine grain storage overnight.

October livestock are mixed with live cattle down 8¢, lean hogs down 40¢, and feeder cattle up 15¢.

Crude oil is down 20¢.

S&P 500 futures are up 4 points. Dow futures are up 118 points.

Milling wheat is up on the MATIF exchange while corn and No. 1 soybeans are down on the Dalian exchange. No. 2 soybeans are up.

Published: 9:19 a.m. CDT