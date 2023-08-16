Markets Soybeans up 20¢ | Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Grains starting the day in the green. By Cassidy Walter Cassidy Walter Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming. Experience: Cassidy Walter joined Successful Farming in 2022 to cover commodity markets and agribusiness. Previously, she spent more than five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, where her work supported Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Cassidy grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy developed a passion for the stories of American agriculture in college. While researching and writing about a variety of ag topics for the student newspaper, she enjoyed learning about the industry by getting to know local farmers and helping share their stories. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 16, 2023 Photo: Torsten Asmus December corn is currently up 6¢ while November soybeans are up 20¢. CBOT wheat is up 6¢. KC wheat is up ¾ of a penny. Minneapolis wheat is up 7¢. "Technically oversold market conditions, forecasts for extreme heat to move into the western Midwest and heightened tensions in the Black Sea region have contributed support for prices," says The Brock Report. "Soybean futures have also found support from Tuesday's strong [National Oilseed Processors Association] crush data." Reuters reports Russia executed fresh attacks on Ukraine grain storage overnight. October livestock are mixed with live cattle down 8¢, lean hogs down 40¢, and feeder cattle up 15¢. Crude oil is down 20¢. S&P 500 futures are up 4 points. Dow futures are up 118 points. Milling wheat is up on the MATIF exchange while corn and No. 1 soybeans are down on the Dalian exchange. No. 2 soybeans are up. Published: 9:19 a.m. CDT Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit