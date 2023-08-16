Soybeans up 20¢ | Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Grains starting the day in the green.

By
Cassidy Walter
A headshot of Cassidy Walter
Cassidy Walter

Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming. Experience: Cassidy Walter joined Successful Farming in 2022 to cover commodity markets and agribusiness. Previously, she spent more than five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, where her work supported Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Cassidy grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy developed a passion for the stories of American agriculture in college. While researching and writing about a variety of ag topics for the student newspaper, she enjoyed learning about the industry by getting to know local farmers and helping share their stories.

Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 16, 2023
markets_crops
Photo: Torsten Asmus

December corn is currently up 6¢ while November soybeans are up 20¢.

CBOT wheat is up 6¢. KC wheat is up ¾ of a penny. Minneapolis wheat is up 7¢.

"Technically oversold market conditions, forecasts for extreme heat to move into the western Midwest and heightened tensions in the Black Sea region have contributed support for prices," says The Brock Report. "Soybean futures have also found support from Tuesday's strong [National Oilseed Processors Association] crush data."

Reuters reports Russia executed fresh attacks on Ukraine grain storage overnight.

October livestock are mixed with live cattle down 8¢, lean hogs down 40¢, and feeder cattle up 15¢.

Crude oil is down 20¢.

S&P 500 futures are up 4 points. Dow futures are up 118 points.

Milling wheat is up on the MATIF exchange while corn and No. 1 soybeans are down on the Dalian exchange. No. 2 soybeans are up.

Published: 9:19 a.m. CDT

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
markets_soybeanfield
Corn regains some most lost ground before close | Monday, August 14, 2023
Grain markets turn lower after a higher start | Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Corn and soy finish in the green | Tuesday, August 8, 2023
markets_soybeanfield
Soybeans end day in the green | Wednesday, August 9, 2023
corn-wheat-price
Corn closes 9¢ down | Friday, August 11, 2023
Grain markets turn lower after a higher start | Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Grains close in the red but up from previous week | Friday, July 21, 2023
Grain markets turn lower after a higher start | Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Corn regains some ground at the close | Tuesday, July 25, 2023
markets_crops
Corn and soy close in the red | Wednesday, July 5, 2023
markets_crops
Corn closes up 5¢ | Thursday, June 8, 2023
markets and technology
Soybeans close up 30¢ | Thursday, June 29, 2023
markets_crops
Soybeans skyrocket following USDA report | Friday, June 30, 2023
markets_crops
Wheat closes up 55¢ | Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Tracking market changes
July corn and soy close in the green | Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Corn kernels on a $100 bill.
Corn closes down 6¢ | Wednesday June 7, 2023
markets and technology
Grains end week in the red | Friday, July 7, 2023
Grain markets turn lower after a higher start | Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Corn and soy end choppy day in the red | Thursday, July 20, 2023
MoneyInCornEar-CloseUP
December corn closes above $5 | Thursday, July 6, 2023